Mega Slowbro Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021

Mega Lopunny leaves Pokémon GO raids today at 10 AM Pacific, replaced by Mega Slowbro who arrives in the game for the first time. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this newly released Water/Psychic-type Mega, perfect your catching strategy, and understand its Shiny rate.

Top Mega Slowbro Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Slowbro counters as such:

Mega Gengar (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Shadow Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Weavile (Snarl, Foul Play)

Shadow Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Shadow Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Mega Gyarados (Bite, Crunch)*

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball)

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Mega Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play)*

Mega Manectric (Snarl, Wild Charge*)

* There are four Mega on this list, but only one can be used at a time. Your best bet is to use the top-ranked Pokémon: Mega Gengar.

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Slowbro with efficiency.

Darkrai (Snarl, Shadow Ball)

Origin Forme Giratina (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Therian Forme Thundrus (Volt Switch, Thunderbolt)

Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Yveltal (Snarl, Dark Pulse)

Chandelure (Hex, Shadow Ball)

Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Weavile (Snarl, Foul Play)

Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Slowbro can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or five players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Slowbro, which will revert to its non-Mega form for the catch screen. However, I'd recommend trying Pinap Berries before moving to Golden Razz Berries. While Goldens are most effective, Slowbro is an evolved form that offers more Candies. Pinap Berries can multiply that.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!