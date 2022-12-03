Mega Swampert Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Heading To Hoenn
Today is the Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day in Pokémon GO. During this event and this event only, Trainers will be able to earn Mega Energy for the Hoenn Starter evolutions by battling Mega Sceptile, Mega Blaziken, and Mega Swampert in Mega Raids. This also unlocks Shiny encounters for Sceptile, Blaziken, and Swampert after the raids are defeated, with increased Shiny odds no less. With this Raid Guide, you can build a team of counters to take on Mega Swampert in Pokémon GO.
Top Mega Swampert Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Swampert counters as such:
- Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade
- Shadow Tangrowth: Vine Whip, Power Whip
- Mega Venusaur: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant
- Sky Forme Shaymin: Grass-type Hidden Power, Grass Knot
- Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip
- Shadow Torterra: Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant
- Shadow Venusaur: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant
- Roserade: Razor Leaf, Grass Knot
- Tangrowth: Vine Whip, Power Whip
- Shadow Victreebel: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Swampert with efficiency.
- Celebi: Magical Leaf, Leaf Storm
- Torterra: Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant
- Venusaur: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant
- Leafeon: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade
- Land Forme Shaymin: Grass-type Hidden Power, Grass Knot
- Tapu Bulu: Bullet Seed, Grass Knot
- Exeggutor: Bullet Seed, Solar Beam
- Xurkitree: Spark, Power Whip
- Alolan Exeggutor: Bullet Seed, Solar Beam
- Chesnaught: Vine Whip, Solar Beam
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Mega Swampert can be defeated by solo Trainers due to its double weakness to Grass-types as a Water/Ground-type Pokémon, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, because Swampert is an evolved form, it would benefit Trainers to try catching it with Pinap Berries at first in order to multiply the Mudkip Candy you earn.
Shiny Odds
The Shiny rate for Mega Swampert will be extremely boosted during Heading to Hoenn Raid Day in Pokémon GO.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers!