Mega Swampert Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Heading To Hoenn

Today is the Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day in Pokémon GO. During this event and this event only, Trainers will be able to earn Mega Energy for the Hoenn Starter evolutions by battling Mega Sceptile, Mega Blaziken, and Mega Swampert in Mega Raids. This also unlocks Shiny encounters for Sceptile, Blaziken, and Swampert after the raids are defeated, with increased Shiny odds no less. With this Raid Guide, you can build a team of counters to take on Mega Swampert in Pokémon GO.

Top Mega Swampert Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Swampert counters as such:

Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade

Shadow Tangrowth: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Mega Venusaur: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant

Sky Forme Shaymin: Grass-type Hidden Power, Grass Knot

Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Shadow Torterra: Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant

Shadow Venusaur: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant

Roserade: Razor Leaf, Grass Knot

Tangrowth: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Shadow Victreebel: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Swampert with efficiency.

Celebi: Magical Leaf, Leaf Storm

Torterra: Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant

Venusaur: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant

Leafeon: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade

Land Forme Shaymin: Grass-type Hidden Power, Grass Knot

Tapu Bulu: Bullet Seed, Grass Knot

Exeggutor: Bullet Seed, Solar Beam

Xurkitree: Spark, Power Whip

Alolan Exeggutor: Bullet Seed, Solar Beam

Chesnaught: Vine Whip, Solar Beam

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Swampert can be defeated by solo Trainers due to its double weakness to Grass-types as a Water/Ground-type Pokémon, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, because Swampert is an evolved form, it would benefit Trainers to try catching it with Pinap Berries at first in order to multiply the Mudkip Candy you earn.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega Swampert will be extremely boosted during Heading to Hoenn Raid Day in Pokémon GO.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!