Mercy Receives New Royal Knight Outfit In Overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment has released a brand new skin for Mercy into Overwatch as you can suit up as a royal knight right now. The team has put together this awesome-looking "Joust" skin, which is being called the Royal Knight Mercy, which pays homage to last year's June Joust in the Overwatch League. The Royal Knight Mercy is on sale now through August 19th in the game through the OWL skins section for 200 League Tokens, and the team remix version will go on sale later in the year as they will use it to celebrate the winner of Midseason Madness. It too will also be available for 200 League Tokens. We have more info about the skin below from the team as this is only around for a limited time.
The newest Overwatch League tournament-inspired legendary skin pays homage to last year's June Joust, with Mercy ready to take the field of honor with a lance-inspired staff. Sporting a classic plumed knight's helmet and armor from head to toe (to wings), this design represents "a version of Mercy in the medieval ages," according to concept artist Emily Siu. "The skin fits well with her characteristics of helping, protecting, and being a guardian of the people."
Royal Knight Mercy's design combines many of the hero's original characteristics with the visual theme of a kingdom's sworn protector. Along with the red, white, and maroon color choices, "the lion crest symbolizes courage, nobility, royalty, strength, and valor," Siu added.
As with the Luchador Reaper skin, the winning team of the Midseason Madness global tournament will have a special version of Royal Knight Mercy made, and the design team is excited about the possibilities. "There are a variety of colors that have historical significance in heraldry, so I expect these color schemes to echo the team's success in the champion skin variation," Siu said.