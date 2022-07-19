Mercy Receives New Royal Knight Outfit In Overwatch

The newest Overwatch League tournament-inspired legendary skin pays homage to last year's June Joust, with Mercy ready to take the field of honor with a lance-inspired staff. Sporting a classic plumed knight's helmet and armor from head to toe (to wings), this design represents "a version of Mercy in the medieval ages," according to concept artist Emily Siu. "The skin fits well with her characteristics of helping, protecting, and being a guardian of the people."

Royal Knight Mercy's design combines many of the hero's original characteristics with the visual theme of a kingdom's sworn protector. Along with the red, white, and maroon color choices, "the lion crest symbolizes courage, nobility, royalty, strength, and valor," Siu added.

As with the Luchador Reaper skin, the winning team of the Midseason Madness global tournament will have a special version of Royal Knight Mercy made, and the design team is excited about the possibilities. "There are a variety of colors that have historical significance in heraldry, so I expect these color schemes to echo the team's success in the champion skin variation," Siu said.