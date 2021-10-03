Merge Dragons! Adds New Decorating Feature To The Game

Zynga has added a brand new update into Merge Dragons! this past week where you can now decorate your lair however you see fit. Okay, technically, it's not really a lair, that's just wishful thinking when you have a game featuring dragons. The new feature is being called Dragon Homes, and for the first time, you have the ability to access and manage the interior design and décor of your dragons' home. Using the assets provided in the game, you can design it out however you wish as they have introduced new items, mechanics, and customization options. You can check out what all of this looks like below in the trailer as we have info from the announcement below.

With this enchanting new update, players can now unlock, enter and decorate their dragon's residence with a range of unique items and furnishings. Décor is themed across three distinct categories, Kala, Retro and Rustic, and each set features five distinctive item chains, each with different levels and legendary, mythical, rare, epic, common or uncommon rarity. The more a player decorates their space, the more rooms will unlock for all the new items.

'Dust', a new form of in-game currency, can be earned and collected inside Dragon Homes. Found only in this special section of the game, Dust can be acquired by finding individual 'Dust Bunnies' as well as selling furniture inventory. Dust can be used to purchase in-game crates stocked with items and objects to personalize the Dragon Homes.

"Four years ago, we introduced a new, innovative puzzle mechanic to mobile gamers with Merge Dragons!," said Eren Yanik, Chief Product Officer at Gram Games. "With Dragon Homes, we're continuing to evolve the Merge mechanic and bring a new design-forward, calming and gratifying way for players to further nurture their dragons and customize their in-game experience."