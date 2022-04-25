MetaZoo & eBay Partner Up For An Exclusive Launch

MetaZoo has announced a new partnership with eBay kicking off today in which they're hosting a 60-day presale for a particular set. The two companies have come together for a special presale for a mini Wilderness booster box, which will be taking place for 60 days as a way to hype up the new set coming out. The mini booster box includes 10 booster packs of the Wilderness collection and a box topper with a single special card in it, all for $50. What's more, these will be a little extra collectively as these Wilderness booster packs will feature the eBay logo on the pack, and the special card will be randomly selected from a pool of 10 cards, which will be holographic tokens. So everything about these makes the collection just a little extra rare. You'll only be able to take part in this exclusive event on eBay, as it has launched right now and will run for the next six hours until it shuts down at 3pm PT.

MetaZoo: Cryptid Nation is the new hit new TCG based on cryptids and the paranormal from across North America. It includes '4th wall effects,' meaning the game plays differently when played in different places. With over 100+ cryptids, everyone has a special card that they connect with! MetaZoo: Cryptid Nation is committed to providing a fun gameplay experience, and a fulfilling collectability experience. Since the beginning, we have committed to sell MetaZoo products at market price, without our prices being affected by the secondary market. Our gameplay, including the 4th wall effects, are tailored to creating a unique and exhilarating gameplay experience that changes from game-to-game. Features over 100 cryptids and other paranormal phenomenon

4th wall effects mean your game changes when played in different locations. (Being next to water means your water-based beasties will be more powerful, etc.)

Artifacts and spells help support your beasties in battle.

Fully-realized and blooming competitive scene

