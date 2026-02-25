Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Amber Studio, Madbricks, Mexican Ninja

Mexican Ninja Confirmed For Console Release Alongside PC

Mexican Ninja dropped a brand-new trrailer today showing off more of the gameplay as the game has been confirmed for consoles along with PC

Article Summary Mexican Ninja officially coming to consoles as well as PC, confirmed by Madbricks and Amber Studio.

Play as a ninja in Nuevo-Tokyo, battling Narcos and Yakuzas in a 2.5D roguelike beat 'em up adventure.

Experience fast-paced combat, unlock skills, and master unique Mexican Jutsus to take down the Narkuzas.

A free demo is now available on Steam during Next Fest, with a full release planned for 2026.

Indie game developer Madbricks and publisher Amber Studio confirmed this week that they will be bringing Mexican Ninja to consoles alongside PC. The word came down in a new trailer today that showed off more of the frantic rougelike beat 'em up game set in a 2.5D arcade landscape, where you play the titular character cleaning up the streets of Nuevo Tokyo. The game still has no launch date beyond the idea that it will be out sometime in 2026, but you can still play a free demo of the game on Steam for Steam Next Fest after you check out the trailer above.,

Mexican Ninja

Our story takes place in Nuevo-Tokyo, an offspring of chaos that was born when Japan and Mexico collided in fire, power and betrayal. A land where a new feudal regime was forged between Narcos and Yakuzas, forming a new ruling class, The Narkuzas. They are now the law, and the law SUCKS CULO. Now, in the outskirts of Nuevo-Tokyo, a group of rebels is plotting against the five heads of the Narkuza clan. Enter the Mexican Ninja…

Pela el oido, I'm going to tell you a story, eh? One full of adrenaline-pumping combat, where the streets never give you a break, no matter how many fall before you. Explore the stylized streets of Nuevo Tokyo where Narcos and Yakuzas joined forces, and mi pueblo was never the same. Precise movement, positioning, and perfectly timed attacks are all crucial to achieve victory. Jump into a satisfying, pick-up-and-play brawler that's deceptively simple, yet rewards those who master it. Unlock ninja skills by training with el Mero Mero Sensei. Gain the favor of Mexican-Japanese spirits, and use their powers throughout the runs. Use extremely ninja Mexican Jutsus. Experiment with different builds and combos. Swag it up with hidden apparel for your Ninja.

