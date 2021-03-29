Microids Is Bringing Fallback Over To The Nintendo Switch

Microids along with developer Endroad revealed this week that Fallback is getting ported over to the Nintendo Switch this year. Originally released back in the Fall of 2019, the game has had a slow but steady loyal following with a ton of praise for its unique 3D action platforming levels. It's no surprise they want to bring the game over to the Switch. It appears this will be an up-to-date version, so all the content so far will be included. No release date was set for it yet, just word that we'll see it before year's end.

In Fallback, players take control of the remnants of humanity, exiled to a subterranean city after an ecological disaster. Volunteers search for captured rebel leaders ready to join the fight against their former caretakers-turned-jailers. The road to the surface from your underground purgatory is filled with secrets and obstacles: use your skills to find your way through thousands of randomly created 2.5D rooms. Earn experience fight after fight and improve your gear and skills to create one perfect fighter. Over 50 skills are unlockable for you to come back stronger and stronger after each death!

The Vesta robot army is filled with dangerous enemies: they are everywhere, they are numerous, and they will get tougher as you progress in your quest. Homing missiles, heavily armed colossus, automatic gun turrets, tenacious bosses… all are waiting for you in the depths of the Eden, to prevent you from reaching the surface. This brand-new level – created especially for the Uprising update – filled with new enemies and radiating with a murky and shady atmosphere, will make you face your most intimate fears. Will you be brave enough to enter it, and strong enough to escape? Six classes of fighters are available to annihilate your robotic foes. Attack speed, power, stealth, dodge… choose the fighter most adapted to your playing – and go on an adventure enjoying his specific skills!