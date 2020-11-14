Microsoft Says Xbox Series X Launch Was Biggest In Console's History

Some big news from Microsft this week as they're saying the Xbox Series X/S was the biggest launch in the console's history. When we say that, we're talking ever since the original Xbox was released back in late 2001. This new launch has outdone every launch for that console, as well as the 360 and the Xbox One, with numbers spanning 40 countries across the world. We have a snippet of the numbers and info they released on Xbox Wire for you below, as the company has been super appreciative of their fans on social media for the outpouring of Xbox Series X posts from the launch.

Your support, and what you accomplished in the first 24 hours of launch, inspire us and demonstrate the connective power of play is more important than ever. More new consoles sold than any prior generation, with Xbox Series S adding the highest percentage of new players for any Xbox console at launch.

More games played, 3,594 in total, spanning four generations, setting a record for the most games ever played during an Xbox console launch.

Next gen means more ways to discover and play, 70 percent of Series X|S consoles are attached to new and existing Xbox Game Pass members. […] We know that not everyone was able to get an Xbox Series X|S immediately and are working tirelessly with our partners around the world to bring as many new consoles to as many of you as possible over time and encourage you to check in with your local retailers directly for more details on availability in your market. Your early reaction and excitement for the next generation of Xbox has us feeling grateful and energized to continue building the future of gaming with you. On the behalf of Team Xbox: Thank you.