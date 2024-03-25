Posted in: Coffee Stain Publishing, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Midnight Ghost Hunt, Vaulted Sky Games

Midnight Ghost Hunt Has Officially Launched Version 1.0

After months of work on the game, Coffee Stain Publishing have officially released the full version of Midnight Ghost Hunt.

Article Summary Vaulted Sky Games and Coffee Stain release Midnight Ghost Hunt 1.0.

Unique gameplay: ghosts hide as props, hunters seek within a time limit.

Midnight twist: hunters become the hunted when the clock strikes twelve.

Engage in 4v4 multiplayer with supernatural abilities and team strategies.

Indie game developer Vaulted Sky Games and publisher Coffee Stain Publishing have officially released Version 1.0 for their latest game, Midnight Ghost Hunt. In case you haven't had a chance to check the game out, this is like if the Ghostbusters played Prop Hunt. Two teams head into a map, one made up of ghosts, the other of ghost hunters. The ghosts will take on the role of props and hide throughout the map, lingering about and causing problems for the hunters. The hunters must track all of them down in a short amount of time while trying not to be fooled by their tricks. If the hunters don't succeed, the ghost will have a chance to hunt them down in return.

We got a chance to play with a team of developers a few weeks ago and try the full version of the game out. I can honestly say it was one of the better prop hunt experiences I've had in a while, as the array of tools and weapons the hunters have made for tracking down ghosts feel like a real challenge. While being a ghost is a chaotic enjoyment as you have every opportunity to mess with the hunters at every turn, and flee from prop to prop in case you get caught in a moment. Each side has a pretty fair chance of winning as the two are equally balanced out. It's just a matter of either finding the right combination of tools that works for you as a hunter, or picking the right distractions and methods on top of your prop to sneak by them. Enjoy the latest trailer above and info below, as the full version is available now.

Midnight Ghost Hunt

Lying in wait across a series of cursed locations, relentless spirits stalk the halls. Assigned to eliminate them are the Ghost Hunters, armed to the teeth with the ghoul-busting tech to banish them to another realm! Play both Ghost and Hunter in a chaotic 4v4 struggle between the living and the dead.

TONGUE-IN-CHEEK HIDE-AND-SEEK: As a Ghost, conceal yourself inside seemingly harmless pieces of furniture to evade preying Hunters… but when their backs are turned, turn the environment against them with telekinetic bombardment. No chair, lamp, or grandfather clock is innocent in this hijinks-heavy frenzy.

As a Ghost, conceal yourself inside seemingly harmless pieces of furniture to evade preying Hunters… but when their backs are turned, turn the environment against them with telekinetic bombardment. No chair, lamp, or grandfather clock is innocent in this hijinks-heavy frenzy. MIDNIGHT MAYHEM: The fun isn't over yet…when the clock strikes twelve, the witching hour begins, and the Hunters become the Hunted. The tables turn and Ghosts become supercharged, giving Hunters a limited amount of time to survive their vengeful wrath.

The fun isn't over yet…when the clock strikes twelve, the witching hour begins, and the Hunters become the Hunted. The tables turn and Ghosts become supercharged, giving Hunters a limited amount of time to survive their vengeful wrath. MURDEROUS 4v4 MULTIPLAYER: Play together and communicate with your team and ensure a triumphant victory, giving each other pointers on the paths enemies tend to tread. Create synergies with your team's abilities to outthink and outwit your opponents.

Play together and communicate with your team and ensure a triumphant victory, giving each other pointers on the paths enemies tend to tread. Create synergies with your team's abilities to outthink and outwit your opponents. HARNESS SUPERNATURAL ABILITIES: The restrictions of reality don't apply to Ghosts, of course. Claim your supernatural powers, which include turning invisible, causing furniture to float, and conjuring a dangerous Ghostly miasma. Ghosts can even hide in plain sight by masquerading as a Hunter's doppelgänger!

