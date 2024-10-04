Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Mighty Pokémon, pokemon, Pokémon GO Wild Area, Toxtricity

Mighty Pokémon, Toxtricity, & More Debut in Pokémon GO Wild Area

Niantic's stunning new event Pokémon GO Wild Area will bring forth the debut of Toxtricity, Mighty Pokémon, and more new features.

Introducing Mighty Pokémon: more powerful, harder to catch, can be XL/XXL, and may be Shiny.

Event bonuses: Increased Shiny odds, debut of GO Safari Balls, and early access Timed Research for ticket holders.

Special Raids feature Origin Forme Dialga, Palkia, and Toxtricity; exclusive bonuses for ticket holders.

Niantic previously announced the Pokémon GO Wild Area: Fukuoka event as a limited, on-location, paid offering. Now, much like we saw with GO Fest events, a Global version of the event is being offered… and it's damn near GO Fest-level. Let's get into the details of Pokémon GO Wild Area: Global.

Here's what's happening for the Pokémon GO Wild Area: Global event:

Date and time: Saturday, November 23 and November 24, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. local time

Saturday, November 23 and November 24, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Toxel and Toxtricity will see a limited debut at the Fukuoka event, but they will make their worldwide debut in the Global version. Toxtricity will be available to encounter in its Shiny form, and Toxel can hatch in its Shiny form. Dynamax Toxtricity will also be available.

Toxel and Toxtricity will see a limited debut at the Fukuoka event, but they will make their worldwide debut in the Global version. Toxtricity will be available to encounter in its Shiny form, and Toxel can hatch in its Shiny form. Dynamax Toxtricity will also be available. Shiny release: Toxel, Toxtricity. Mighty Pokémon that are evolved forms will be available to encounter in the wild as Shiny for the first time. Many of these were previously only available to obtain by catching an earlier stage in their evolutionary line and evolving it up. See the Wild Spawns section of the update below for the full list.

Toxel, Toxtricity. Mighty Pokémon that are evolved forms will be available to encounter in the wild as Shiny for the first time. Many of these were previously only available to obtain by catching an earlier stage in their evolutionary line and evolving it up. See the Wild Spawns section of the update below for the full list. Mighty Pokémon debut: A new feature! Mighty Pokémon, which will be "unusually powerful," debut. These Mighty Pokémon will have the following traits: More likely to have high Attack, Defense, and HP ratings More likely to be XL or XXL More difficult to capture Can be Shiny

A new feature! Mighty Pokémon, which will be "unusually powerful," debut. These Mighty Pokémon will have the following traits: Wild Spawns: Event-themed Pokémon can be found in rotating habitats. Mighty Pokémon will be available regardless of habitat. Electric Hour: Alolan Geodude, Magnemite, Voltorb, Hisuian Voltorb, Electabuzz, Electrike, Shinx, Blitzle, Joltik, Tynamo, Stufisk, and Heloptile. All can be Shiny. Poison Hour: Bulbasaur, Bellsprout, Tentacool, Spinarak, Paldean Wooper, Qwilfish, Hisuian Quilfish, Skorupi, Croagunk, Venipede, Skrelp, Mareanie. All can be shiny. Mighty Pokémon on Saturday: Pidgeot, Golem, Gyarados, Luxray, Scolipede, Galvantula, Tyrantrum, and Toxapex. All can be Shiny. Mighty Pokémon on Sunday: Venasaur, Poliwrath, Dragonite, Feraligatr, Electivire, Mamoswine, Electross, Dragalge. All can be Shiny.

Event-themed Pokémon can be found in rotating habitats. Mighty Pokémon will be available regardless of habitat. Event bonuses: Our favorite: Increased Shiny odds GO Safari Balls will debut. Niantic describes them as "highly effective Poké Balls that make capturing Pokémon much easier. Try using one when encountering a mighty Pokémon!" All unused GO Safari Balls will expire and disappear from your Item Bag at 6:15 p.m. local time each day of the event. Bonus feature for early ticket buyers: "Trainers who purchase a Pokémon GO Wild Area: Global ticket by October 22—and play Pokémon GO between October 15 and October 22—will receive Timed Research that awards early access to a themed avatar item: Toxel Mask." Lure Modules activated will last for two hours Chance of receiving Special Backgrounds from Four-Star and Five-Star Raid Battles. Field Research themed around the different Pokémon habitats One GO Snapshot surprise event encounter per day—when taking snapshots during the event, you never know who might show up!

Eggs: 10 KM Eggs: Toxel will be hatching from 10 km Eggs during the event. It can be Shiny.



Raids: All species found in these Raids can be Shiny. Tier Three: Luxray and Scolipede on Saturday, Venusaur and Electivire on Sunday. Tier Four: Toxtricity (Amped Form) and Toxtricity (Low Key Form) Tier Five: Origin Forme Palkia and Origin Forme Dialga return. Niantic writes: "Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia will appear in raids during this event, and all Trainers will have a chance to encounter these Pokémon. On top of that, they may come with their signature attacks—Origin Forme Dialga may know the Charged Attack Roar of Time, and Origin Forme Palkia may know the Charged Attack Spacial Rend!"

All species found in these Raids can be Shiny. Max Battles : Toxtricity (Amped Form) and Toxtricity (Low Key Form)

: Toxtricity (Amped Form) and Toxtricity (Low Key Form) Featured Attacks: Evolve or catch certain species with these attacks: Venusaur: Frenzy Plant Pidgeot: Gust Poliwrath: Counter Gyarados: Aqua Tail Feraligatr: Hydro Cannon Luxray: Psychic Fangs

Evolve or catch certain species with these attacks: Ticket Holder Exclusive Features: The above will be available for all Trainers, but those who purchase tickets will receive the following bonuses: Increased chance of encountering Shiny Pokémon Level up your Elite Collector medal by completing themed Collection Challenges! 2× Catch Candy 1/2 Hatch Distance for Eggs placed in Incubators during the event 2× Hatch Stardust 2× Hatch XP 2× Hatch Candy Up to 5 Raid Passes per day by spinning Photo Discs at Gyms 5,000 Additional XP from completed raids 1 Additional Candy XL from Pokémon in four-star, five-star, Mega Raids, Ultra Beast Raids, and Primal Raids Up to 6 Special Trades can be made each day Reduced Stardust cost for trades Three GO Snapshot surprise event encounters per day—when taking snapshots during the event, you never know who might show up!

The above will be available for all Trainers, but those who purchase tickets will receive the following bonuses:

