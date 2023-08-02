Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Minecraft, Video Games | Tagged: Mojang, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Minecraft Adds New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles DLC

Now you can go back in time to the '80s version of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in this new Minecraft DLC, available now.

Get ready to have a throwback to the '80s as Mojang has added a brand new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles DLC to Minecraft. This is about as faithful of a recreation of the old cartoon show you'll ever see as they have created all four turtles, Splinter, bebop, Rocksteady, Shredder, the sewers, NYC, vehicles, the Technodrome, Krang, and so much more into one massive DLC pack. We got the dev notes below along with the latest trailer, as the content is now live!

"Don the bandana of your favorite Ninja Turtle in 57Digital's blocky celebration of the 1987 cartoon that made every kid adopt their own renaissance reptile. Play as Leo, Raph, Mikey, or Donnie as they take on The Shredder and his evil Foot Clan across New York City in six iconic locations – from downtown Big Apple and the sewers – to the Channel 6 building and Dimension X (gasp!). What nefarious crimes is the old Shredhead up to this time? Only time will tell, but you can bet it involves dining on turtle soup. Take to the Turtles' lair and make sure you get a wise word from Master Splinter, or duke it out in the dojo."

"Besides a healthy dose of Foot soldiers, mousers, and other heinous henchmen to hone your ninja skills on, brace yourself for nine challenging boss battles, featuring familiar foes such as Leatherhead, Bebop, Rocksteady, Krang, and of course: Shredder himself. Let's kick shell! The DLC also includes a whopping 16 character skins – 4 of them based on the all-new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie: Mutant Mayhem. In addition, there are also 14 Turtles-themed Character Creator items available in the Dressing Room. At this point, I'm trying my best to resist the urge to burst into song with the catchiest intro since the invention of sliced bread (and sliced bread doesn't even have an intro!), but I'll do my best t… ♪ HEROES IN A HALF SHELL, TURTLE POWER!♫"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!