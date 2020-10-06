Minecraft Dungeons Will Be Getting Cross-Play In November

My darling Arch-Illager's playground will get a major update in November when we add a free update for cross-play! Does this mean that the game will turn into a very advanced version of tic-tac-toe? No! For some reason the developers thought you should be able to play with your friends regardless of platform instead. If the Dungeons team spent a little less time socializing and a lot more time answering the notes I shove under their locked door we could all be playing a boring version of bingo right now on our respective devices. But to each their own.

Cross-play isn't the only thing coming to Dungeons, the brand new Howling Peaks DLC and a Season Pass are coming out in December! The new DLC also comes with a new boss, the Tempest Golem. I would advise playing in your windbreaker to up your fashion game while protecting yourself from the howling winds that this boss conjures up. Sounds like a breeze? No problem, you'll be able to turn up the difficulty in the free update Apocalypse Plus. This adds 20 new difficulties after Apocalypse VII, increases the characters' power ceiling, and adds new enchantments and items.