Minecraft Launches Creator Series Camp Enderwood DLC Map Minecraft has a new DLC map out today as they have partnered with Mattel to release a toy line alongside Camp Enderwood.

Mattel and Mojang have come together for a special crossover as they've launched a Minecraft Creator Series – Camp Enderwood Map as a new DLC. The two companies have come together for an interesting kind of crossover, as Minecraft has dropped a brand new map today, while Mattel is relating a line of toys specifically made for this new DLC (which you can read about in the Toys section later today). This is basically their blocky version of a summer camp with everything you might expect from the world of Minecraft, as they play into the fun you can have during the day and the terror that comes at night like an '80s horror flick. Here's a little more info from the team themselves about the new map, along with a quote from the company.

"Visitors to Camp Enderwood can try their hands at activities such as marshmallow roasting, arts and crafts, horseback riding, archery, trampolining, disco dancing, and even take part in the Glamper Scavenger Hunt. With tons of fun and spooky surprises around every corner, Minecraft Creator Series Camp Enderwood is sure to become the adventure destination of players' dreams—and their nightmares! Camp Enderwood's gaming experience celebrates player self-expression in the context of aspirational activities true to Minecraft, and the new product offering lets fans recreate the essence of their favorite characters, bringing them to life in toy form. Figure selections represent a variety of costume styles, skin tones, and gender expressions aligned to the diversity and inclusion already present in the Minecraft community."

"We are proud to partner with Mattel on bringing Camp Enderwood to life," said Federico San Martin, Director of Minecraft Consumer Products. "Minecraft is focused on bringing our community thoughtful experiences through fun and engaging activities in new and exciting ways. We believe the unique and vibrant cast of characters within the toy line and DLC reflects the diverse and inclusive community of Minecraft."