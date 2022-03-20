Minecraft Launches Lacoste Apparel Collection & Croco Island DLC

This free map launches today for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition to celebrate the new Lacoste x Minecraft apparel collection. The map features a tennis court, a parkour course, a "fill the gaps" minigame, a scavenger hunt, and most importantly, a giant crocodile that I plan on completely avoiding bravely exploring! There are 30 skins included, so you can look great while practicing your backhand, leaping from platform to platform, or jumping into the gaping mouth of a giant crocodile.

If you want to bring some friends along to Croco Island, check out the Galaxite Server on Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, which features the four activities from the map redesigned for multiplayer. Watch AtomicMari, Shubble, SMajor, and Brawks compete in tennis, parkour, fill-in-the-gaps, and a scavenger hunt around the server as they follow Mr. Croc on a big adventure! You can find the Galaxite server by opening Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, clicking 'Play' and navigating to the Servers tab, or by following this link on mobile or Windows PC and selecting Galaxite. And make sure you check it out soon – the server will only be up for five weeks!