Mini Maker: Make A Thing Receives New Gameplay Trailer

Indie developer and publisher Casa Rara released a new gameplay trailer, giving us a better look at Mini Maker: Make A Thing. The trailer takes about 90 seconds to break down everything about the game and explain how you'll go about doing several things. Including how you'll essentially go about making certain stuff from scratch while improving on other random objects to turn them into other things. You can check out the new trailer down below, and you can also check out a free demo of the game until February 28th at the link above.

A hero thing, a monster thing, a robo thing… in Mini Maker, you can make any 'thing'! Use an arsenal of plastic limbs, wonky tools, rainbow stickers and googly eyes to assemble creations, please demanding clients, and laugh in the face of perfectionism. Glue mannequin limbs to robo-parts. Draw on a smiley face. Slap on a few stick-on tattoos to finish it off. Oh, did we mention there's NO Undo button? Time to roll with the punches! Fulfill wacky client requests however you can. From six-armed action figures, to fancy meals served from a toilet seat – any request is (unfortunately) possible. Explore their world and defeat your ultimate enemies: perfectionism and good taste.

Flying tomatoes, rabid hammers, electrifying eels… Fend off foes in time or ignore them and see what "statement" they leave on your precious thing. Collect cash for your creations and re-invest it in supplies, tools and workshop upgrades. Expand your inventory or risk ending up making yet another armless Venus de Thingy. Test the limits of your relationships by playing any challenge in 2-player couch co-op mode. Lower your expectations now: you two will be making some butt-ugly things. Use the built-in video recorder to share your creations with friends, foes, and the world wide web.