Mini Motorways Adds Free Challenge City Update

Dinosaur Polo Club has added a brand new free update to Mini Motorways as players can now get in on Challenge City. This brand new update adds a bit of a measuring stick to what you're doing as the team expands each metropolis with new maps, missions, leaderboards, accessibility options, and more. This is totally free which you can download now on Steam via PC and macOS, as well as Apple Arcade. What's more, those of you looking forward to the Nintendo Switch version will have this new content included at launch.

Experience a new way of designing fan-favorite cities by unlocking handcrafted, brain-teasing challenges specific to each city's map. Take the scenic route through the newly added city of Wellington, New Zealand, as well as Tokyo, Los Angeles, and other iconic locations Master specific trials round after round until the metropolis runs at peak efficiency.

Keep a cool head and don't get too much road building rage while comparing efficiency stats across other community members, thanks to histogram-style leaderboards. Celebrate and get festive with seasonal holiday photo frames to capture the beauty and synergy of a roadmap built from the ground up. Dinosaur Polo Club greatly values accessibility, expanding this update to allow colorblind drivers to select preferred road colors for optimal visibility as well as improved controller support.

In addition to recently hitting a unit milestone of over 500,000 sold on PC, Mini Motorways was recently awarded the Grand Prize at this year's New Zealand Game Awards as well as the Choice Award at IndieCade. Apple Arcade also shared some community stats to showcase how far Mini Motorways has come and as a glimpse of where it is headed into the new year.

Total Points Scored: 12,650,438,793

Total Concrete Tiles Placed: 1,755,660,997

Total Bridges Placed: 29,033,453

Total Tunnels Placed: 3,780,135

Total Motorways Placed: 27,614,920

Total Traffic Lights Placed: 9,759,614

Total Roundabouts Placed: 18,429,457

Total Concrete Tiles Deleted: 1,162,399,002

Daily Challenges Played: 1,478,989

Weekly Challenges Played: 793,921