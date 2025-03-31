Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Mobile Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dinosaur Polo Club, Mini Motorways

Mini Motorways Releases New Spires and Tires Update

Mini Motorways has a new update available for mobile, PC, and console today, as you can experience more challenges in Spires and Tires

Article Summary Discover Copenhagen with Mini Motorways' Spires and Tires update, featuring a green capital city map.

Explore the return of train lines and new challenges, achievements, and bug fixes.

Immerse yourself in the vibrant Cinematic Mode with a stunning spire-filled skyline.

Find hidden easter eggs while embracing sustainable urban design principles.

Indie game developer and publisher Dinosaur Polo Club has released a new update for Mini Motorways, as players can download Spires and Tires. The update brings with it an all-new Copenhagen, Denmark map, as you'll see green patina roofs and a skyline filled with spires and full of architectural history. There's also a hidden easter egg on the map for you to find! We have more info below as the update is now live!

Mini Motorways – Spires and Tires Update

Enjoy the delightful design and iconic houses in a myriad of eye-catching colors in the awe-inspiring design of Mini Motorways' new Copenhagen, Denmark map. To celebrate this green-minded destination, train lines are making their way back to Mini Motorways for the first time since the 10-year Miniversary Update. As a part of the "Spires and Tires Update," explore Europe's green capital with a spire-filled skyline and explore Europe's green capital set against a spire-filled skyline.

This richly historical destination is filled with medieval architecture and gorgeous waterways. Embrace the environmentally conscious mindset while city planning, perfect for the new and improved Cinema Mode, an enhanced version that originally debuted in the "Down Under" update. Check out new Daily, Weekly, and City challenges, fresh achievements, and various bug fixes and performance improvements. Eagle eyed players can also look forward to spotting a unique visual easter-egg in game, inspired by the to spire-filled skylines of Copenhagen.

"Sometimes the grass really is greener on the other side," said Casey Lucas-Quaid, Dinosaur Polo Club's Community Manager. "We've always had a soft spot for Copenhagen anytime our team has visited. It's great to honour a place we love that walks the walk of aiming for sustainable urban design, something our studio is very passionate about. This new map pairs great with our new Cinematic Mode so you can either relive or daydream your European holiday."

