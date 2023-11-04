Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Scarlet & Violet

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Part 60: Trainers – Part 2

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved feature multiple Full Art Trainer Supporter cards including Giacomo, Grusha, and Falkner.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On June 9, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which focused on the Paldean Starters and the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved art spotlight, let's take a look at more Full Art Trainer Supporters.

Falkner is the Gym Leader of Violet City Gym from the Johto region. His focus is Flying-type Pokémon, and he is known as the very first Gym Leader one encounters in Pokémon Gold and Silver. Falkner's Full Art card is illustrated by Ryuta Fuse. Fuse initially debuted in the Pokémon TCG in the expansion Sun & Moon – Cosmic Eclipse and has since drawn dozens of cards. Giacomo is the boss of Team Star's Dark crew, which makes sense as he specializes in Dark-type Pokémon like Cacturne, Honchkrow, Mabosstiff, Krookodile, and Kingambit. His debut Full Art is illustrated by kantaro. Grusha is the Gym Leader of Glaseado Gym in Paldea. He focuses on Ice-type Pokémon and is known for using Frosmoth, Beartic, Cetitan, Weavile, and Altaria. His debut Full Art is illustrated by GIDORA.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Secret Rare section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

