Mistfall Hunter Confirms Third Beta Test For Mid-September

Those who wish to get more playing time in for Mistfall Hunter can do so in a few weeks as they will launch a third Beta Test

Article Summary Mistfall Hunter's third beta test launches September 16 for 24 hours; sign up now on Steam.

Third-person PvPvE extraction RPG features fluid combat and unique precision aiming mechanics.

Choose from five distinct classes and customize builds with skills, talents, and gear upgrades.

Set in a dark fantasy world torn by war, players battle mutated creatures and restore hope.

Indie game developer Bellring Games and publisher Skystone Games have confirmed a third Beta Test will be taking place for Mistfall Hunter. The last time the devs were testing the third-person action PvPvE extraction RPG was back in April, and we honestly thought we'd see it out by now. But it looks like the team wants to do a third round of experimenting with the game, and they want your help. The test will take place on September 16 starting at 6pm PT and run for 24 hours. Those looking to take part in it can sign up for it on Steam right now.

Mistfall Hunter

In the wake of an epic war between gods and outer gods, all deities have fallen. Their blood has turned into the Gyldenmist, a corrosive force that sweeps across the land, warping the souls of the living and driving them to madness and monstrous mutations. Amidst the Gyldenmist, a few esilient humans cling to their sanity, seeking refuge in the last remnants of civilization. Yet, hope endures. From the shadows steps Dew, a mysterious girl with the power to resurrect fallen heroes and grant them immortal bodies. These reborn champions, known as Gylden Hunters, follow Dew into the heart of peril, battling Gyldenized creatures and harvesting Gyldenblod. Their mission is to mend the shattered Web of Fate and rekindle a spark of hope in a world on the brink of oblivion.

Experience fluid, third-person combat like never before! Introducing the 'precision aiming' system to add a thrilling new dimension to traditional action gameplay. Chain together devastating combos, strike enemy weak points with pinpoint accuracy, and sync up with your teammates for unbeatable synergy as you overcome any foe that stands in your way! Experience 5 distinct classes: Mercenary, Sorcerer, Blackarrow, Shadowstrix, and Seer! Each class features unique weapons, equipment, and characteristics, with the ability to freely switch between two weapons or combat styles. Choose your class and style, then craft your very own build from a selection of over 10 skills and various talents. Collect high-level gear, upgrade affixes, and unlock potent passives to take your build to the next level!

