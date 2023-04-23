Mistrogue: Mist & The Living Dungeons To Release On April 24th

Check out the latest trailer for Mistrogue: Mist & The Living Dungeons as the game will be released on Monday, April 24th.

Published
by
|
Comments

Indie developer and publisher Polyscape Inc. confirmed today that their new game Mistrogue: Mist & The Living Dungeons is set for release on April 24th. This particular game is a JRPG roguelike that was first exhibited back at PAX East, and will now be headed to Steam's Early Access system when it drops on Monday. You'll be getting a limited form of the game, but enough to try it out and see how you like it. We got more info and the trailer below before it officially comes out.

Promo art for Mistrogue: Mist & The Living Dungeons, courtesy of Polyscape Inc.
Promo art for Mistrogue: Mist & The Living Dungeons, courtesy of Polyscape Inc.

"Confront the living dungeons by coming up with your own strongest skill build and utilize the 'Maze Stones' to create a path in a spot of your choosing, all while fighting against the relentless assault from monsters and gimmicks. The key to survival will be your adaptability to ever-changing situations.  The 'living dungeons' will respond to Mist's actions and generate gimmicks and obstacles in real-time. There may be platforms with enemies or treasure boxes on them that suddenly appear when you approach them, bridges that collapse once you cross them, floors that move different directions, terrain that allows you to go up and down using elevations, etc."

"Due to the strange powers of the living dungeons, Mist's level will reset every time he enters the dungeon. If Mist is defeated in the midst of exploration, some items and money obtained in that run will be lost. As mentioned previously, the dungeons' structures change constantly, so players must not let their guard down during exploration. Players can use items and change their equipment in the middle of a battle. Choose your equipment and spell books carefully depending on the situation. However, items and skills have a cooldown time, so you cannot use them continuously in succession. You can gather a large number of enemies in one spot then stun them all at once with a spell book, or use knockback attacks to make enemies fall off platforms. Use the item 'Maze Stone' or special skills from certain equipment to create retreat paths, or drop footholds along with the enemies on the footholds at your own discretion. Freely utilize the unique puzzle aspects to clear the maze."

Gavin SheehanAbout Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. He can also teach you how to play Star Trek chess, be your Mercy on Overwatch, recommend random cool music, and goes rogue in D&D. He also enjoys hundreds of other geeky things that can't be covered in a single paragraph. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Hive, for random pictures and musings.
twitterfacebookinstagram
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.