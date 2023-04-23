Mistrogue: Mist & The Living Dungeons To Release On April 24th Check out the latest trailer for Mistrogue: Mist & The Living Dungeons as the game will be released on Monday, April 24th.

Indie developer and publisher Polyscape Inc. confirmed today that their new game Mistrogue: Mist & The Living Dungeons is set for release on April 24th. This particular game is a JRPG roguelike that was first exhibited back at PAX East, and will now be headed to Steam's Early Access system when it drops on Monday. You'll be getting a limited form of the game, but enough to try it out and see how you like it. We got more info and the trailer below before it officially comes out.

"Confront the living dungeons by coming up with your own strongest skill build and utilize the 'Maze Stones' to create a path in a spot of your choosing, all while fighting against the relentless assault from monsters and gimmicks. The key to survival will be your adaptability to ever-changing situations. The 'living dungeons' will respond to Mist's actions and generate gimmicks and obstacles in real-time. There may be platforms with enemies or treasure boxes on them that suddenly appear when you approach them, bridges that collapse once you cross them, floors that move different directions, terrain that allows you to go up and down using elevations, etc."

"Due to the strange powers of the living dungeons, Mist's level will reset every time he enters the dungeon. If Mist is defeated in the midst of exploration, some items and money obtained in that run will be lost. As mentioned previously, the dungeons' structures change constantly, so players must not let their guard down during exploration. Players can use items and change their equipment in the middle of a battle. Choose your equipment and spell books carefully depending on the situation. However, items and skills have a cooldown time, so you cannot use them continuously in succession. You can gather a large number of enemies in one spot then stun them all at once with a spell book, or use knockback attacks to make enemies fall off platforms. Use the item 'Maze Stone' or special skills from certain equipment to create retreat paths, or drop footholds along with the enemies on the footholds at your own discretion. Freely utilize the unique puzzle aspects to clear the maze."