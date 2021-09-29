MLB Perfect Inning 21 Receives New Postseason Update

GAMEVIL and Com2uS have released a new update today for MLB Perfect Inning 21 as they take the game into the Postseason. This major update for the game expands into the postseason with the rest of the real MLB, as you can now take your team to the World Series and become the MVP of the league. You can check out the full list of updates below as the game is available to play for free on the App Store and Google Play.

Postseason Challenge Mode – From now until November 8, the new event mode will feature 2021 postseason teams, as well as the World Series champions of 2020 and 2021. Players can take part in games following different schedules and brackets. Players who win a Challenge Mode game will earn valuable rewards to boost their team, such as a "Prime Legend" player, "SSS grade" equipment, and "Rank 3 Staff."

New Quality-of-Life Improvements – The latest update introduces several quality-of-life improvements, including a new Trade system that will feature more player cards and the latest players and staff list. Rewards for Friend Points and Club Battle will also be boosted. In addition, there will be a new type of currency, titled "Premium Recruitment Ticket." The ticket can be used in the FA Market, allowing players to obtain player cards which were previously unavailable, such as Honors Club and All Time Best players.

Draft Maker Event – The Draft Maker event will give players the opportunity to obtain a Rank 3 'Prime Legend' player. Additionally, various other events will run alongside the Draft Maker event until October 20, which will allow players to obtain a "+1 Prime Legend Draft" by accessing the main event's page. Players can also earn points to upgrade the draft through missions, such as logging into the game and playing the Live Season game mode. Points will then be used to upgrade "Prime Legend Draft" up to +3 or exchanged for various items, including: "Monster (100%) Draft," "SSS Grade Equipment Exchange Ticket," and "SS Grade Equipment Full Set."