Exoborne Has Launched Its Second Official Playtest

Exoborne has a new video out showing off all of the changes that have been made in development, as a new playtest is available on Steam

Article Summary Exoborne launches its second playtest on Steam, live until October 7 with instant access for players.

Major gameplay updates include refined mechanics and dynamic weather-driven tactical challenges.

Customize exo-rigs, harness extreme forces of nature, and battle hostile factions and players.

Strategize, scavenge for vital resources, and survive in the ever-changing world of Colton County.

Developer and publisher Skarkmob have launched the second official playtest for Exoborne, incorporating many changes from the first testing period and more. Running now until October 7, players can go to Steam and click the Play Now button on the playtest for instant access, while also having the ability to invite friends to join them in the tactical extraction shooter title. With the test, the team released an extensive video, which you can see here, going oevr many of the changes implimented to the game. Enjoy playing it!

Exoborne

Exoborne is an open-world, tactical extraction shooter set in a world torn apart by extreme forces of nature. Customize powerful exo-rigs to gain strategic advantage in ever-changing weather conditions. Face hostile factions, enemy players, and Mother Nature herself in intense high-stakes sessions.

Fight Back: Rebirth promised to save humanity from the looming cataclysm, but it was a lie. Betrayed, we rallied behind Tar, the leader of the Reborn rebellion. In its aftermath the fury of Mother Nature was unleashed and our society collapsed. Now Tar calls us to uncover the truth and finish the fight. But beware – not everyone can be trusted.

Survive a Broken World: Since the collapse, the world has been turned to ruin with scarce resources and enemies lurking everywhere. Explore the vast open land of Colton County, scavenging for valuable loot essential for your survival in this hostile environment overtaken by warring factions, enemy players, and extreme forces of nature.

Harness Forces of Nature: Earth has changed into an emergent battleground where rules are set by a dynamic weather condition system. Prepare to take on unpredictable tornadoes, lightning strikes, apocalyptic storms and other hazards that will significantly impact your gameplay experience, resulting in no two sessions ever feeling the same.

Synergize Your Exo-Rig: Exo-rigs are the ultimate platform of survival. Customize your loadout, use and combine their unique abilities to fit your playstyle and team strategy. As you progress, you'll expand your tactical toolbox with new mods, allowing additional synergies with forces of nature and using them to your advantage. Scavenge, craft, or loot them from enemy players if needed.

Strategize Every Move: Colton County became an unforgiving place where only the most seasoned rebels could recover the rarest resources. Careful preparation and planning will be required to get the most out of your runs. Adjust your pace and be tactical about when you want to engage in combat, as high rewards yield high risks.

