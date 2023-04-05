Exeggutor Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Spring Into Spring Use our Exeggutor Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Trainers to take on this egg-themed Pokémon during the Spring into Spring 2023 event.

The upcoming Spring into Spring event in Pokémon GO is bringing a new raid rotation to the game. The main draw is Lugia in Tier Five Raids, as well as the return of Mega Lopunny to Mega Raids. There are some solid options available in Tiers One and Three as well, including Costumed Pokémon. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Exeggutor in Tier Three raids. Let's get into it.

Top Exeggutor Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Exeggutor counters as such:

Mega Beedrill: Bug Bite, X-Scissor

Shadow Scizor: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor

Mega Scizor: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor

Shadow Pinsir: Bug Bite, X-Scissor

Shadow Scyther: Fury Cutter, Bug Buzz

Pheromosa: Bug Bite, Bug Buzz

Genesect: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor

Yanmega: Bug Bite, Bug Buzz

Vikavolt: Bug Bite, X-Scissor

Escavalier: Bug Bite, Mega Horn

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Exeggutor with efficiency.

Scizor: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor

Pinsir: Bug Bite, X-Scissor

Scyther: Fury Cutter, Bug Buzz

Accelgor: Infestation, Bug Buzz

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare

Durant: Bug Bite, X-Scissor

Golisopod: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor

Heracross: Struggle Bug, Megahorn

Kartana: Air Slash, X-Scissor

Leavanny: Bug Bite, X-Scissor

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Exeggutor can be defeated with one Trainer, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two players. More should not be needed.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

Exeggutor cannot be encountered in its Shiny form. In order to obtain a Shiny Exeggutor, you must catch and evolve a Shiny Exeggcute.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!