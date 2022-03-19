Model Builder Receives Exclusive Frostpunk Models DLC

Green Man Gaming and Moonlit S.A. have added a new DLC to Model Builder as Frostpunk is making its way into the game. The announcement was made this week as they revealed they have an exclusive deal with 11 Bit Studios to make models revolving around the game for their simulator. Unfortunately, they didn't show any of the models that would become available for it, or how much the DLC would end up costing. All we know right now is that three "well-known" pieces will be added to the game on March 23rd. We'll keep an eye out and see what exactly gets put into the game.

It's time to get building and get creative! Join the latest trend in simulation games with Model Builder and unleash your creativity by cutting out, assembling and painting your models including planes, tanks, figures, mechs and more. Sell your creations for profit to expand your toolkit, or display them to create stunning and epic scenes for the whole world to see. Choose your models – Choose to build vehicles, historical memorabilia, figures and pop culture and earn experience to unlock more models, or paint your favourite models again in a different or unique style.

– Choose to build vehicles, historical memorabilia, figures and pop culture and earn experience to unlock more models, or paint your favourite models again in a different or unique style. Become a master builder – Choose the model you want to create, feel the satisfaction of snipping out the model parts and build your model step by step. Finally, apply the finishing touches so it's ready for painting.

Choose the model you want to create, feel the satisfaction of snipping out the model parts and build your model step by step. Finally, apply the finishing touches so it's ready for painting. The right tools for the job – You have a wide variety of tools available in your toolkit – everything you need to assemble your impressive models and make them shine. You will be able to unlock new tools to help with precision work and finishes, and you will feel like a pro in no time.

You have a wide variety of tools available in your toolkit – everything you need to assemble your impressive models and make them shine. You will be able to unlock new tools to help with precision work and finishes, and you will feel like a pro in no time. Customise – Now it's time to get creative! Do you stick to the brief, or make the model your own and pimp it up? With plenty of paint to choose from, a choice of airbrush tools as well as fine detail brushes and impressive decals at your disposal, the sky's the limit!

Now it's time to get creative! Do you stick to the brief, or make the model your own and pimp it up? With plenty of paint to choose from, a choice of airbrush tools as well as fine detail brushes and impressive decals at your disposal, the sky's the limit! Showcase your masterpieces – Once your model is complete, it's not the end! You can create stunning and exciting scenes by arranging your model (or models) or showcase them in the photo booth and share them for the world to see.

Once your model is complete, it's not the end! You can create stunning and exciting scenes by arranging your model (or models) or showcase them in the photo booth and share them for the world to see. Exciting story mode – Go on a fascinating journey in the footsteps of your grandfather Stan and his achievements by unlocking secrets of the past. Take on model building commissions and enter competitions on your journey to become a world-class model builder.