Model Builder Releases Free Alaskan Road Truckers DLC

Green Man gaming has added a new free DLC to Model Builder, as you can now build two trucks from the game Alaskan Road Truckers.

Build two iconic trucks: the Westend Sorrow 420 and the Eagle One.

Enjoy the immersive Career Mode of Model Builder and unlock past secrets.

Express creativity in model making with a wide range of tools and decals.

Indie game developer Moonlit S.A. and publisher Green Man Gaming released a new DLC for Model Builder tied to the game Alaskan Road Truckers. This content is totally free and adds two new trucks to your model kit, as you can build the Westend Sorrow 420 or the Eagle One. The content is now live and free to download right now.

"Join the latest trend in simulation games, bring out your creativity, and make awesome-looking models. Cut out, assemble, paint, and then customize your models! Build planes, tanks, ships, figures, and so much more. Sell your creations for profit to expand your toolkit. Create stunning and epic scale models for the world to see."

Career Mode – Go on a fascinating journey in the footsteps of Grandfather Stan and his achievements, unlock secrets of the past, and take on commission and competitions as you become the master modeling craftsman.

Vast range of models – There's plenty to choose from in terms of what you can assemble… and once you are done, there's a ton more to unlock. Expect dozens of hours of fun and much more in post-release updates.

Get building – Choose the model that you want to create, feel the satisfaction of snipping out the model parts step by step, build your model, and apply finishing touches so it is ready for painting.

Choose your tools – You have a wide variety of tools at your disposal – everything you need to assemble your impressive models and make them shine.- Unlock new tools to help with precision work and finishes. You will feel like a pro in no time.

Get creative! – You can take the serious route and stick to the brief, or why not make the model your own and pimp it up. With plenty of paint to choose from, use the airbrush tool or apply with fine detail and top it off with some impressive decals. Your creativity is the limit.

Showcase your work – Once your model is complete, that is not the end! You can set a scene in PhotoBooth mode and arrange your models onto different backgrounds, add cool effects, and make them look even better! Share your work directly from the game to your Social Media channels and show it to others.

