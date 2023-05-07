Modiphius Entertainment Announces BrikWars TTRPG There's a new TTRPG on the way from Modiphius Entertainment as you snap into action for BrikWars, coming later this year.

Modiphius Entertainment has revealed a new Tabletop RPG on the way as BrikWars will be released later this year. This is an official, revamped, edited, and "absolutely, definitely the definitive" retail edition of Mike Rayhawk's original game. The game, which is clearly a parody of toys such as LEGO, Bikku, COBI, Unico, and other brands that use the same kind of plastic building system, has been going strong online for a while now as players can jump into a fantasy world using toys they already own with a TTRPG system to help bring it all to life. Quite ingenious if you think about it. Now there's going to be a formal hardcover guide to playing the game, along with some accessories and assets to help get you started. The game will be up for pre-order sometime this Summer, but for now, here's more info on his version.

"The BrikVerse is dying. Plastic brick models gather dust on bookshelves rather than smashing into each other or exploding even slightly. Their construction matches the photos on the box covers, without a single unexplained tentacle or hundreds of redundant laser cannons. Their pieces are banished from the floor, never to pierce an unsuspecting Human foot. Common sense and quality building instructions are snuffing out everything construction brick civilization stands for. Minifigkind cries out for a new breed of Hero, more irresponsible and ridiculous than ever seen before. Armed with nothing but fanatically devoted armies, a complete lack of survival instincts, and enormous piles of bricks, these mighty champions are called to push back the terrifying threat of Peace and save the minifig way of life. The battle to restore mayhem won't be won by default models. A fight like this takes creeping hordes of hungry munchfigs and towering laser-ninja-dragon-mech- castle-pirate-ship-rainbow tanks. If you can build it, your Heroes can field it in battle, no matter how inadvisable, inexplicable, or over the top."