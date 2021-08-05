Modiphius Entertainment Unveils SPECTRE: The Board Game

For fans of the James Bond 007 media franchise, Modiphius Entertainment, a tabletop game design company that deals with various licensed intellectual properties such as Conan, Fallout, and The Elder Scrolls, has unveiled a new game called SPECTRE: The Board Game. In this game, you play as one of a number of Bond villains in your bid to become Number One to the ends of global domination!

In SPECTRE: The Board Game, you play as any one of a number of different Bond villains, playing against each other and against James Bond himself, as well as his cohorts. According to the press release put out by Modiphius Entertainment:

SPECTRE: The Board Game features iconic weapons, locations, and characters from the James Bond films. Players will be able to assemble devices, spy on their opponents, blackmail their rivals in order to build their own criminal empire, and strategically deploy their agents around the globe to infiltrate key installations. Players will need to work behind the scenes to develop their nefarious plots and become 007's biggest threat! […] "The James Bond film franchise is beyond iconic," said Chris Birch, co-founder at Modiphius Entertainment. "While most fans put themselves in the role of the hero, this game puts players in the shoes of Bond villains instead. If you haven't met the villainous Ernst Stavro Blofeld, Rosa Klebb, and Raoul Silva before, the game will guide you through their exquisite evil expertise and how to employ them against 007."

Are you excited about SPECTRE: The Board Game, by Modiphius Entertainment? Does this game not look delightfully evil? Let us know what you think about it in the comments below!