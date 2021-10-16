Mojang Reveals Everything On The Way At Minecraft Live 2021

Mojang held their annual Minecraft community event earlier today as we got to find out a lot of what they got coming at Minecraft Live 2021. This year's event was held online again, much like they did before due to the pandemic still happening. The over two-hour event went over some of the cool stuff the team has been working on and what fans can expect over the next calendar year. We got notes from the devs below about what they covered, including the video from the entire show, along with more detailed notes here.

Introducing The Wild Update. The Mojang Studios team heard the call of the great outdoors, and in 2022 we're excited to bring players The Wild Update to Minecraft. This free update will introduce new gameplay mechanics, depth and of course new blocks and mobs —including mud, mangrove trees, updated swamps, frogs and frog eggs! Players will also be able to place chests on boats.

Enter the Deep Dark. The team announced that the Deep Dark biome and the hostile Warden mob will launch alongside the Wild Update next year and shared a reimagined look at the cities of this complex new biome.

Caves & Cliffs: Part II Coming Soon. Splitting our biggest Minecraft update to date into two parts allowed the Mojang team to incorporate community feedback and fan art to make the second installment of the update even more awesome. Caves & Cliffs: Part II launches later this year.

Minecraft Java and Bedrock Come to Game Pass for PC on Nov. 2. The PC Bundle for Xbox Game Pass for PC will bring together Minecraft: Java Edition and Minecraft (Bedrock) in a new unified PC launcher on Nov. 2, available exclusively through Game Pass for PC.

Welcome to Minecraft Dungeons: Seasonal Adventures. Laura De Llorens and John-Philip (JP) Johanson from the Minecraft Dungeons team revealed planned updates to the game, including the launch of Seasonal Adventures. Season One will be The Cloudy Climb, introducing the Tower and the Adventure Hub, coming December of this year.

And the winner of the 2021 Mob Vote is… Allay! Fans voted and the Allay will make its way to Minecraft. The Allay is a peaceful, cute and helpful mob that loves to collect items and loves music. The Allay collects items that match what it holds, bringing those collected items to the player. If a note block is playing nearby, the Allay drops the items there.

