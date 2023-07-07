Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Hidden Gems, Moltres, pokemon
Moltres Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Hidden Gems
Our Moltres Raid Guide will help you take on the Fire-type Legendary Bird of Kanto during Pokémon GO's 7th Anniversary Party event.
The 7th Anniversary Party event has begun in Pokémon GO. It features Blastoise in Mega Raids and the Trio of Legendary Birds from Kanto in Tier Five Raids. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Moltres in Tier Five raids. Let's get into the details.
Top Moltres Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Moltres counters as such:
- Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Shadow Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge
- Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker
- Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam
- Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Shadow Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Shadow Omastar: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Shadow Aggron: Smack Down, Meteor Beam
- Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Moltres with efficiency.
- Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge
- Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Midday Lycanroc: Rock Throw, Stone Edge
- Landorus: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Aurorus: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam
- Aggron: Smack Down, Meteor Beam
- Alolan Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge
- Omastar: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge
- Midnight Lycanroc: Rock Throw, Stone Edge
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Moltres can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.
Shiny Odds & 100% IVs
The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Moltres will have a CP of 1980 in normal weather conditions and 2475 in boosted conditions.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.
Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!