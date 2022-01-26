Monferno Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2022

Raids have switched over as the Power Planet event in Pokémon GO takes a turn for the dark by introducing new Team GO Rocket-themed content. Tier One and the Mega Raid boss remain the same as in Part One, while Tier Three and Five are different. Let's take a look at the Pokémon which can now be battled in Tier Three raids. This is article will focus on Monferno. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this evolved Fire-type Starter and perfect your catching strategy.

Top Monferno Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Monferno counters as such:

Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Hoopa Unbound: Confusion, Psychic

Shadow Alakazam: Confusion, Psychic

Shadow Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack

Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Mega Pidgeot: Gust, Grave Bird

Shadow Gardevoir: Confusion, Psychic

Shadow Gallade: Confusion, Psychic

Shadow Ho-Oh: Flying-type Hidden Power, Brave Bird

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Monferno with efficiency.

Hoopa Confined: Confusion, Psychic

Alakazam: Confusion, Psychic

Espeon: Confusion, Psychic

Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack

Kingler: Bubble, Crabhammer

Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf

Azelf: Confusion, Future Sight

Therian Forme Landorus: Extrasensory, Earthquake

Rayquaza: Air Slash, Hurricane

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Monferno can be defeated by solo trainers. In order to take it on alone, you should go into the raid with the top counters with the correct moves listed above. It is also important to power up your Pokémon as much as possible.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, Monferno is an evolved form and catching it offers bonus Chimchar Candy. While Golden Razz Berries are more effective, it's worth trying Pinap Berries which don't improve your catch chances but do increase the number of Candies you receive when using one to catch a Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

Monferno cannot be encountered in its Shiny form. In order to get a Shiny Monferno in Pokémon GO, you must catch and evolve a Shiny Chimchar.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!