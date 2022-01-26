Monferno Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2022
Raids have switched over as the Power Planet event in Pokémon GO takes a turn for the dark by introducing new Team GO Rocket-themed content. Tier One and the Mega Raid boss remain the same as in Part One, while Tier Three and Five are different. Let's take a look at the Pokémon which can now be battled in Tier Three raids. This is article will focus on Monferno. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this evolved Fire-type Starter and perfect your catching strategy.
Top Monferno Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Monferno counters as such:
- Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike
- Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike
- Hoopa Unbound: Confusion, Psychic
- Shadow Alakazam: Confusion, Psychic
- Shadow Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack
- Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon
- Mega Pidgeot: Gust, Grave Bird
- Shadow Gardevoir: Confusion, Psychic
- Shadow Gallade: Confusion, Psychic
- Shadow Ho-Oh: Flying-type Hidden Power, Brave Bird
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Monferno with efficiency.
- Hoopa Confined: Confusion, Psychic
- Alakazam: Confusion, Psychic
- Espeon: Confusion, Psychic
- Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack
- Kingler: Bubble, Crabhammer
- Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic
- Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf
- Azelf: Confusion, Future Sight
- Therian Forme Landorus: Extrasensory, Earthquake
- Rayquaza: Air Slash, Hurricane
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Monferno can be defeated by solo trainers. In order to take it on alone, you should go into the raid with the top counters with the correct moves listed above. It is also important to power up your Pokémon as much as possible.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, Monferno is an evolved form and catching it offers bonus Chimchar Candy. While Golden Razz Berries are more effective, it's worth trying Pinap Berries which don't improve your catch chances but do increase the number of Candies you receive when using one to catch a Pokémon.
Shiny Odds
Monferno cannot be encountered in its Shiny form. In order to get a Shiny Monferno in Pokémon GO, you must catch and evolve a Shiny Chimchar.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers!