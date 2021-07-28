Monkey Shoulder Releases Cards For Hilarity To Help An Industry

Monkey Shoulder has released a brand new group card game this week called Cards For Hilarity and will be donating proceeds to a good cause. The game has been launched with the goal of donating 100% of the proceeds toward helping hospitality workers across the U.K., as many of them were laid off during the pandemic and unable to find work or help pay their bills. We have more info about the party game below and you can purchase it at the link above for £25 in case you'd like to help.

Cards For Hilarity pokes fun at adulthood's most mundane and tedious tasks (including our recent bugbears which we only discovered we loathed during lockdown), helping us all to see the funny side of life after what has felt like twelve months of house arrest. Whether that's spending far too much on takeout even though you've just done a weekly food shop, forking out a small fortune on lockdown loungewear or just the everyday struggle of getting out of bed (because hey, we all want a duvet day every once in a while, right?), Monkey Shoulder wants to bring us all together to have a laugh about what a spectacle the last twelve months have been.

Developed with board game specialists The Dice Guys, who created a pretty spectacular bespoke game for The Rock, the UK based company went viral in 2020 after the most recent addition to their portfolio, Lockdownopoly, turned into a global sensation. A top-notch game for enjoying either at home or at your local bar with mates, Cards For Hilarity is split into two – Spirit cards and Mixer cards – where players will need to select their funniest card combinations to fill in the blanks. The player with the most outrageous or outlandish combo per round is crowned champion. Add in a couple of Monkey Shoulder cocktails along the way because after all, life is more fun when you mix it up a little and see the Monkey side.