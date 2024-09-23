Posted in: Games, Milestone Games, Video Games | Tagged: Feld Motor Sports, Monster Energy Supercross 25

Monster Energy Supercross 25 – The Official Video Game Revealed

The first set of details for Monster Energy Supercross 25 - The Official Video Game have been revealed with a brand-new trailer

Article Summary Milestone Games reveals Monster Energy Supercross 25 - The Official Video Game with a new trailer.

Game features 2025 official roster, tracks, and bikes, recreating the real 2025 championship season.

Impressive Unreal Engine 5 graphics and new physics system enhance realism and simulation.

Dynamic terrain deformation adds evolving ruts, making tracks change with each lap.

Milestone Games and Feld Motor Sports revealed the first trailer and bits of info this morning about Monster Energy Supercross 25 – The Official Video Game. The trailer was dropped at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and on air in the event's live Peacock broadcast over the weekend, showing a small piece of the game but essentially serving as a promo for the game coming out next year. Along with the teaser, the team released some tidbits of info, along with a couple of quotes, both of which we have for you here.

Monster Energy Supercross 25 – The Official Video Game

Two years since the last installment, today's trailer offers a glimpse of what's to come in the new chapter of the franchise, which has been rebuilt from the ground up to offer Supercross fans the most authentic and engaging gaming experience yet. For the first time, players will get to live the thrills of the current season and even anticipate the official schedule by racing with the 2025 official roster, tracks, and bikes alongside the course of the real 2025 championship season. Making the most out of Unreal Engine 5, the game will feature unprecedented graphics as well as a new physics system to deliver a whole new level of realism and simulation. Meeting one of the strongest requests of the community, Monster Energy Supercross 25 – The Official Video Game introduces a dynamic terrain deformation system with evolving ruts. Beyond visual evidence, this new system will add a fresh layer of dynamism to the gameplay, as tracks will now change at every lap, with dirt accumulating on the terrain and creating banks and ruts.

"We're so excited to have finally announced Monster Energy Supercross 25 – The Official Video Game," said Game Director Sebastiano Stefanetto. "This new chapter is the result of intensive work and an extended development span that we took to ensure the game fully meets the demands of our community. We have carefully listened to our players' feedback and worked to deliver the most spectacular, rough, and dirty entry in the series. We are confident that our efforts will take the adrenaline and fun to new heights, entertaining both longtime fans and newcomers alike."

"To have the 2025 iteration of the game be available during the 2025 Supercross season is a significant accomplishment that we are proud to be a part of," said Mike Muye, Sr. Director of Operations for Feld Motor Sports. "It's going to be another thrilling season, and we're excited to share it in real-time with players around the world."

