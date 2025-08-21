Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Monster Hunter Now, Niantic | Tagged: Monster Hunter

Monster Hunter Now Launches Fulgur Anjanath Special Hunt Tomorrow

Monster Hunter Now players are in for a new event starting tomorrow, as the Fulgur Anjanath Special Hunt kicks off in the morning

Article Summary Fulgur Anjanath Special Hunt starts August 22 in Monster Hunter Now, featuring timed monster spawns.

Hunt Fulgur Anjanath, Anjanath, and Riftborne Anjanath for new thunder gear and the Fulgur armor set.

Special Hunt Tickets offer unlimited Paintballs, faster monster respawns, bonus materials, and quests.

Limited-time quests reward the Jaws of Flame and Thunder Medal and useful upgrade materials for gear.

Niantic is launching a new Special Hunt in Monster Hunter Now tomorrow, as players can take on Fulgur Anjanath in all their glory. During this specific event, only Fulgur Anjanath and Anjanath will appear in the field at specific times, as you'll need to track them down and hunt with your friends and teammates to ultimately forge and upgrade powerful new weapons as well as gear. We have the finer details from their latest blog for you here, as it goes live the morning of August 22.

Monster Hunter Now – Fulgur Anjanath Special Hunt

About Fulgur Anjanath

A subspecies of Anjanath. It accumulates electricity in the membranes of its mouth and back with each attack, using this energy to bolster its exterior. Weakness: Water

Equipment forgeable from Fulgur Anjanath materials

Weapons Element: Thunder Weapon types: Sword & Shield, Dual Blades, Great Sword, Long Sword, Hammer, Hunting Horn, Gunlance, Switch Axe, Light Bowgun, Heavy Bowgun, Bow

Armor Name: Fulgur Set Skill: Vital Thunder What to know: Increases weapon's thunder element value according to your remaining health.



Monster appearances

The following monsters will become more active. Anjanath Fulgur Anjanath



Event effects

During the following times, only Fulgur Anjanath, Anjanath, and Riftborne Anjanath will appear on the field. From Friday, August 22nd, 2025, until Sunday, August 24th, 2025 (local time) 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. 9:00 – 10:00 p.m.

During the following times, only Fulgur Anjanath, Anjanath, and Riftborne Anjanath will appear in Hunt-a-thons. From Friday, August 22nd, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. until Sunday, August 24th, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. (local time)



Limited-time quests

Take on limited-time quests that include slaying Fulgur Anjanath and Anjanath. Complete them to earn the Jaws of Flame and Thunder Medal, materials, and more.

Jaws of Flame and Thunder Special Hunt Tickets

By purchasing a Special Hunt Ticket, you can unlock a variety of helpful effects to aid your hunts, as well as access to exclusive quests. Make the most of this ticket and take your hunting to the next level! Special Hunt Ticket effects: Enjoy unlimited use of Paintballs. Large monsters will reappear after 30 minutes. The access range will be expanded by 50% at all times, and you will get double the materials from slaying small monsters and from gathering points.

Cannot be combined with a Wander Orb, Wander Droplet, or Wander Powder. Access to a limited-time quest.

You can purchase tickets for each day of the event: Friday, August 22nd, Saturday, August 23rd, and Sunday, August 24th, 2025.

Special Hunt Ticket effects are valid from 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. (local time) on the selected date.

Ticket sales are scheduled to begin around Tuesday, August 12th.

Tickets can be purchased from the in-app shop, the Special Quests tab, or the Web Store. Only purchases made through the Web Store will include additional Item Box Expansion.

The Extreme Hunter Pass, which lets you make even better use of unlimited Paintballs, is also available now.

Purchasing the Extreme Hunter Pass increases your Paintball list limit by 20. Be sure to take advantage of it together with the Special Hunt Ticket!

