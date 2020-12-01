Galactus Came To Fortnite – And Here Comes Season 2 Chapter 5

Galactus came to the Fortnite island today, and my youngest daughter was ready. Instead of the popular multiplayer FPS from Epic Games letting us explore the Fortnite island that has been covered with Marvel Comics characters for the past two months, with Galactus finally landing, Iron Man took the battle to the big one. Both in the game and in continuity with the comic books.

Instead, we got a playable cartoon, as Galactus absorbed the Zero Point and reality began to collapse. Iron Man put us all in Battle Buses, which he repeatedly told us were bombs, and sent us to face the big man. Firstly shooting down the Galactus Battle droids which have been a real pain on the Islands, so my daughter tells me, then driving inside Galactus' arm on the way to his head, like the X-Wings on the Death Star. Thor popped by and lend a hammer, while Wolverine's claws seemed to be a bit bigger than usual as he propped himself up on the bus.

Then we had to join others on the buses, flying them into Galactus' mouth to send him back from whence he came. I fell out of the back of the bus, and after the explosion, it all went black…

Replaced by the news that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 will be there in seven hours. Will it be something new? Will any Marvel Comics reflect this change tomorrow?

Galactus, created by Jack Kirby with Stan Lee for the Fantastic Four was, basically, a god. Who travels from world to world, to devour their energy, killing all life as he does so. It is pretty much only the Fantastic Four who have been able to hold him back, In the time that Fortnite x Marvel: The Legacy War is set, Thor is playing the role of his herald rather than the Silver Surfer, hence his variant design in the game… what comes now, my daughter will tell me when I wake up.