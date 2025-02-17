Posted in: Capcom, Games, Mobile Games, Monster Hunter Now, Niantic | Tagged: Monster Hunter

Monster Hunter Now Reveals Incoming Content For Season 5

Monster Hunter Now will have a new season released next month, as The Blossoming Blade brings some new challenges and familiar foes

Article Summary Monster Hunter Now Season 5: The Blossoming Blade launches March 6, 2025.

New monsters Chatacabra, Glavenus, and Arzuros join the hunt.

Weapon balance updates and skill adjustments enhance gameplay.

Season 5 offers Item Box Expansion and a fresh Season Pass.

Niantic dropped a ton of new information about the latest season of Monster Hunter Now coming next month, as we learned more about Season 5: The Blossoming Blade. The team revealed the full details on the game's website, which we have a snippet for you below, as they have brought some old foes fans will remember into the game, along with some new challenges, improvements, upgrades to the looks of monsters, a new Season Pass and more. Enjoy the info here and on their website as Season 5 launches on March 6, 2025.

Monster Hunter Now – Season 5: The Blossoming Blade

Before the season even begins, Chatacabra, a monster making its first-ever appearance in Monster Hunter Wilds, will arrive in Monster Hunter Now on February 28th. After that, Glavenus and Arzuros will also make their debut when Season 5 officially begins! As previously announced, several weapon types and skills are about to receive some enhancements. Plus, new features—including a system that lets you trade specific materials for various rewards—will be rolled out throughout the season!

Balance Adjustments

From the development team: For this round of skill and balance adjustments, our primary goal is to improve the overall balance between weapon types while addressing key issues each weapon has faced. We've also taken community feedback from social media and forums into account, particularly regarding usability improvements. Skill adjustments will be implemented ahead of the Season 5 release. Some key adjustments we made: Sword & Shield: Attack performance with the sword is being enhanced, making it easier to target breakable parts like tails. The Perfect Rush Combo (SP) will receive an update where precise taps during the attack will enhance performance, allowing you to play in a more active way.

Attack performance with the sword is being enhanced, making it easier to target breakable parts like tails. The Perfect Rush Combo (SP) will receive an update where precise taps during the attack will enhance performance, allowing you to play in a more active way. Skill: Guard: Previously, higher skill levels provided minimal benefits. This adjustment will increase damage reduction when guarding as skill levels improve. More details on additional adjustments will be shared in the official Season 5 release announcement on March 6th. Stay tuned! Season Supply Items

Rejoice because you'll soon be able to add an additional 250 slots with the Item Box Expansion available as a Supply Item! Season 5 Pass

Get your hands on a new Season Pass that's unique to Season 5! Once Season 5 begins, you will no longer be able to raise your Season 4 tier but you will still be able to claim any rewards for a period of time.

