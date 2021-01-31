Monster Hunter World: The Board Game Will Launch A Kickstarter

Steamforged Games revealed they will be launching a Kickstarter campaign for Monster Hunter World: The Board Game. The company has been working on this for a bit and we knew something was in the works for a release probably in 2021 or 2022, but we didn't really have any fine details as to how it was going to get made with the pandemic happening and slowing everything up. Now we know they will be launching a Kickstarter in April 2021 to help fund the game and see how much interest is really out there for this one. As you can see from the image here, this one is a bit of a doozy as there are a ton of parts that need to be created and there are a couple of versions of the game that you can get your hands on. To prep people ahead of time, they have revealed what the pledges will be and what will come in each one. We got all three of them for you below as we now wait for it to officially launch.

Monster Hunter World: The Board Game – Entry Pledge The Entry pledge offers players a replayable 30hr campaign and will be priced at $70/ €56/ £51. It will contain: 8 high quality miniatures: 4 XL monsters (100mm bases)

4 hunters 600+ cards

Double-sided game board

Rulebook

Quest book

Character sheet pad

Dice

Tokens Core Pledge The core pledge offers a replayable 60hr campaign and will be priced at $140/ €125/ £102 and contain all unlocks revealed throughout the Kickstarter campaign, plus: 17 high quality miniatures: 1 Large monster (60mm base)

7 XL monsters (100mm base)

1 XXL monster (120mm base)

8 hunters

1200+ cards

2 Double-sided game boards

Rulebooks

Quest books

Character sheet pad

Dice

Tokens All-In Pledge The all-in pledge offers a replayable 75hr campaign at $279/ €249/ £203, and will contain all unlocks revealed throughout the Kickstarter campaign, plus: 24 high quality miniatures: 1 Large monster (60mm base)

7 XL monsters (100mm base)

3 XXL monsters (120mm base) 1 XXXL monster – Kushala

12 hunters 1800+ cards

2 Double-sided game boards

Rulebooks

Quest books

Character sheet pads

Dice

Tokens