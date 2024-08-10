Posted in: Games, Milestone Games, Video Games | Tagged: Feld Motor Sports, Monster Jam Showdown

Monster Jam Showdown Show Off Famous Trucks In Latest Trailer

Monster Jam Showdown has a new trailer out showing off some of the most iconic names in monster truck history being added to the game

Article Summary Watch the latest Monster Jam Showdown trailer featuring iconic trucks like Grave Digger and Megalodon.

Compete in the Showdown Tour to unlock legendary trucks or their liveries from August 29, 2024.

Experience 10 game modes, including off-road races, insane stunts, and gravity-defying freestyle skills.

Race across diverse environments like Colorado, Death Valley, and Alaska with over 66 official Monster Jam trucks.

Milestone Games and Feld Motor Sports released a new trailer for Monster Jam Showdown that highlights some iconic names being added to the game. Even if you're not a monster truck fan, you've seen enough ads on TV to recognize names such as Megalodon and Grave Digger. This trailer highlights the Showdown Tour, in which you'll compete with these legends to add them to your roster or trucks or at least get their liveries added to your library. Enjoy the trailer as the game will barrel onto PC and consoles on August 29, 2024.

Monster Jam Showdown

It's time to jump into a groundbreaking, off-road arcade racing experience, packed with thrilling competitions and unique tricks. Get behind the wheel of the most iconic trucks ever, and show your skills in 10 different game modes. Drive the hottest rides in Monster Jam. Race the current fleet, legendary history-making trucks, and the wildest fictional beasts from the toy universe. Unlock more than 140 liveries and collect them all! Dive into a unique arcade racing experience full of thrilling off-road races. Squeeze your boost to best your opponents, than crash, twist, and distress both your truck and the environment to gain even more power. Get ready to defy gravity with your freestyle skills! Launch yourself into insane jumps, flips and stunts, ruling the freestyle leaderboards and becoming a trick master!

Grave Digger and Megalodon, two of the top fan-favorite trucks, have been chosen to introduce the newest entry in Milestone's catalog. The black and green wrecking machine with its spooky design and the powerful predator from pre-historic oceans are featured in a high-octane chase across the Colorado arena's breathtaking landscapes, conveying all the four-wheeled frenzy action awaiting fans worldwide. Importantly, Colorado is only one of the three original environments inspired by the American great outdoors where players will be unleashing all the power of the 66 official Monster Jam trucks. Beyond experiencing official competitions in all three categories of stadium locations inspired by real venues, Monster Jam Showdown will also take players to race in Death Valley and Alaska, offering a vast arcade package with a total of 10 different game modes.

