More Final Fantasy X Comes To Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

Square Enix released a new collaboration event into Final Fantasy Brave Exvius as Tudis and Lulu from Final Fantasy X arrive in the game. Starting today and running all the way through October 5th, you'll have a chance to summon up these two special units and collect their Vision Cards, as well as snag some special login bonuses to obtain a free Neo Vision (NV) unit of Summoner Yuna. We have the full rundown of what's available below.

About Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. He can also teach you how to play Star Trek chess, be your Mercy on Overwatch, recommend random cool music, and goes rogue in D&D. He also enjoys hundreds of other geeky things that can't be covered in a single paragraph. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Vero, for random pictures and musings.