Posted in: Atari, Digital Eclipse, Games, Mortal Kombat, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection Launches Online Lobby Beta

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection has launched a new beta for their Online Lobby system, starting off with Steam for the time being

Article Summary Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection launches Online Lobby Beta, starting with Steam for PC players.

Online Arcade mode supports up to 16 players and eight simultaneous matches in each lobby room.

Spectator tools enable streaming, commentary, and casual tournament organization in lobbies.

Beta will expand to PlayStation and Xbox soon; Nintendo Switch support coming at a later date.

Digital Eclipse and Atari have launched a new beta for Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection, as PC players can try out the new Online Lobby option. The shorthand to this is they're trying to get the games working for all sorts of online competition, starting with Steam to test it out. This new Beta allows players to access the online arcade, as they are attempting to "recreate the vibe of a packed home arcade." The host will have full control over who joins and what games in the collection are playable, supporting rooms of up to 16 people and as many as eight matches happening simultaniously. Not into joining ther fight? They have also incorporated spectator tools built for casual tournaments and streaming. This literally has esports competition written all over it. We have more info below, and you can read details on their latest blog. The Beta will eventially move to PlayStation and Xbox shortly, while Switch players will need to wait a little longer.

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection – Online Lobby Beta

Our goal with Online Arcade mode is to replicate the experience of having a large group of players together in a personal arcade or game room. In that room, you will have total freedom and control over who is allowed in, and which games everyone can play. These rooms will support up to 16 participants who can play any mix of games found in the Kollection that support online play. Up to eight matches can happen simultaneously, and players have the option of competing or spectating.

Spectator mode was designed in part for running informal tournaments or streaming. It allows lobby participants to watch matches, organize brackets, narrate or announce the games, and even stream all the action from their account. Once we have confidence the new system is performing as designed, we will move the update onto PlayStation and Xbox as soon as we can. The Switch process is expected to take a little longer. Read on for answers to questions we expect from players, details on exactly how to join the beta, and what work-in-progress elements you might encounter while playing online.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!