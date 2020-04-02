Cold Symmetry, along with its publishing partner Playstack, announced their upcoming action RPG Mortal Shell will be released sometime in Q3 2020. The company did so by releasing a brand new trailer today showing off all of the horror-filled worlds you'll be traveling through. If you're a Dark Souls/Bloodborne fan, this is going to be right up your alley. Produced by a team of just 15 people, this game will have you embarking on a quest to meet some of the most gruesome foes you've ever encountered. Here's a little bit more info on the game itself as described by the team.

Awakening as an empty vessel, you will enter into a shattered and twisted world where the remains of humanity wither and rot. Implored to do the bidding of the mysterious "Dark Father", you must traverse this tattered landscape and track down hidden sanctums of devout followers. There, in Mortal Shell's most hallowed grounds, you must overcome formidable foes and harvest the sacred glands. You won't be truly alone when the dead litter your path: Scattered across this land are the remnant anima of lost warriors who can be inhabited to gain their unique abilities and knowledge of weapons. The Dark Father is desperate for you to complete your task — but to what end?

Mortal Shell will be a combination of discovery, combat, and non-linear storytelling that will capture you with a massive campaign. There's an element of surprise to this one that will keep you on your toes. As you can see from the announcement trailer below. The game is set to be released on PC, PS4, and Xbox One this year. Hopefully, as we progress toward Q3, we'll get some additional trailers to show us how the "shells" system works as well as the mechanic. For now, enjoy the trailer.