Posted in: Games, Milestone Games, Video Games | Tagged: MotoGP 25

MotoGP 25 Announced With Late-April Release Date

MotoGP 25, the latest entry in the racing series, was announced this week with a new trailer and a confirmed April release date

Article Summary MotoGP 25 races onto PC and consoles on April 30, 2025, with thrilling enhancements and gameplay improvements.

New Training Sessions and the Arcade Experience make MotoGP 25 accessible for all racing passion levels.

Unreal Engine 5 powers stunning visuals and authentic bike sounds for a truly immersive MotoGP experience.

Full Cross-play, ranked races, and creative customization options amplify racing excitement in MotoGP 25.

Developer and publisher Milestone Games announced MotoGP 25 this week and also revealed the game's release date, which is sooner than you think. The latest entry in the racing series brings about several refinements and improvements over the previous edition, while also bringing more of an intense feeling when it comes to hitting the track and competing. We have more details and the trailer here as the game will arrive on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as all three major consoles, on April 30, 2025.

MotoGP 25

Technical skills, mental strength and strong passion are key ingredients for any MotoGP rider eager to leave a lasting mark in the sport. This mix of characteristics can be summarized as the "heart of racing," the concept behind the new MotoGP 25, which blends these elements to offer fans the most comprehensive virtual MotoGP experience yet. The all-new Training Sessions feature is one of the new additions to the latest chapter of the franchise. Hone your skills away from competitions in the Motard, Flat Track, and Minibikes disciplines. Tackle dedicated challenges set on original tracks, while admiring the stunning environments. Regardless of players' skill level, the new MotoGP 25 allows everyone to express their racing passion with the new Arcade Experience, a simplified racing experience available in all game modes with all types of bikes.

This option is more accessible for players less familiar with motorcycle simulators, but still offers the thrill of pushing yourself to the limit. Powered by Unreal Engine 5, every detail comes to life, while newly recorded bike sounds, captured from live recording sessions with the original bikes, combine to deliver a fully immersive MotoGP experience. Due to popular demand, the Riders Market, FIM MotoGP, and Stewards are returning for MotoGP 25. Accompanying these features is a new Bike Development System that will give players more control over the evolution of their bikes through the season, while managing social relationships in the paddock to take fans deeper into the life of a real rider.

Those who want to test their limits against riders around the world will appreciate full Cross-play, available from day one, as well as the new ranked races. Moreover, the LiveGP Championship* is back with new challenges, while two-player local split-screen is the perfect choice to race from the comfort of the couch. Once again, the community can unleash their creativity with the game's editors. From the helmet editor—where a player's design even became a real helmet worn by Maverick Viñales at last September's San Marino GP—to customizable racing numbers, butt patches, stickers, and new podium emotes, players can personalize their virtual rider and share their creations across platforms.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!