Posted in: Games, Milestone Games, Video Games | Tagged: MotoGP, MotoGP25

MotoGP25 Releases Deep Dive Video Ahead Of Launch

Check out the official deep dive video for MotoGP25 released today, as the game is still on track to be released this month

Article Summary Discover MotoGP25's new Training Sessions and Arcade Experience, offering an authentic racing simulation.

Experience immersive MotoGP action with Unreal Engine 5, original bike sounds, and stunning visuals.

Enjoy new features like the Riders Market, Bike Development System, and social dynamics in the paddock.

Compete globally with full Cross-play, ranked races, and creative customization options for your virtual rider.

Developer and publisher Milestone Games released a new deep dive video today for MotoGP 25, as we get a better look at the game in several ways. This is basically a developer-guided tour of the title as you get to see every aspect of how you'll start and career and train on a team, make your way up through the circuit, learn some of the most iconic courses while also learning how to become the best. Enjoy the video here at the game will be out on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as all three major consoles, on April 30, 2025.

MotoGP 25

Technical skills, mental strength and strong passion are key ingredients for any MotoGP rider eager to leave a lasting mark in the sport. This mix of characteristics can be summarized as the "heart of racing," the concept behind the new MotoGP 25, which blends these elements to offer fans the most comprehensive virtual MotoGP experience yet. The all-new Training Sessions feature is one of the new additions to the latest chapter of the franchise. Hone your skills away from competitions in the Motard, Flat Track, and Minibikes disciplines. Tackle dedicated challenges set on original tracks, while admiring the stunning environments. Regardless of players' skill level, the new MotoGP 25 allows everyone to express their racing passion with the new Arcade Experience, a simplified racing experience available in all game modes with all types of bikes.

This option is more accessible for players less familiar with motorcycle simulators, but still offers the thrill of pushing yourself to the limit. Powered by Unreal Engine 5, every detail comes to life, while newly recorded bike sounds, captured from live recording sessions with the original bikes, combine to deliver a fully immersive MotoGP experience. Due to popular demand, the Riders Market, FIM MotoGP, and Stewards are returning for MotoGP 25. Accompanying these features is a new Bike Development System that will give players more control over the evolution of their bikes through the season, while managing social relationships in the paddock to take fans deeper into the life of a real rider.

Those who want to test their limits against riders around the world will appreciate full Cross-play, available from day one, as well as the new ranked races. Moreover, the LiveGP Championship is back with new challenges, while a two-player local split-screen is the perfect choice to race from the comfort of the couch. Once again, the community can unleash their creativity with the game's editors. From the helmet editor—where a player's design even became a real helmet worn by Maverick Viñales at last September's San Marino GP—to customizable racing numbers, butt patches, stickers, and new podium emotes, players can personalize their virtual rider and share their creations across platforms.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!