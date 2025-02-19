Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cosmo D Studios, Moves of the Diamond Hand

Moves Of The Diamond Hand Announced For PC With Free Demo

Moves Of The Diamond Hand has been annoucned this week, as the game will provide players will a Steam Next Fest demo before Early Access

Article Summary Experience a unique first-person urban RPG with dice-based storytelling set in the intriguing Off-Peak City.

Explore a thrilling dubby jazz noir mystery with twists and turns influenced by your dice-driven choices.

Engage with colorful characters and navigate a chaotic mayoral election with cloned and mysterious candidates.

Enjoy continuous updates with player feedback for a collaborative and dynamic gaming experience.

Indie game developer and publisher Cosmo D Studios announced their latest game this week, as Moves of the Diamond Hand will be coming to PC. This is a new first-person urban RPG that uses dice and storytelling to play out a long-form tale, as you take on whatever role you need to get you into the gig and help change the landscape of the city. The game will have a free demo for Steam Next Fest starting on February 24, with an Early Access version to follow shortly after. For now, enjoy the trailer and info here.

Moves of the Diamond Hand

A new day dawns in Off-Peak City. The legendary Circus X, an actual circus and artist crew of the highest caliber, is somehow back in town. And they're ready to put on the show of a lifetime. You've arrived on the scene, ready to become a part of it and mint your destiny. But Circus X isn't hiring, and there's plenty of people who want a piece of the Circus X magic (and money). To become part of this elite crew, you'll need to figure out a way in. Sure, you have some leads, but you also have trouble.

This trouble arrives during the strangest Mayoral election in the city's history. One of the candidates isn't even a real person, he's the clone of a Mayor from a hundred years ago! The company that created him is betting on his success, but two rival candidates plan to stop him at all costs. To add to all this, someone called The Diamond Hand is playing all the sides against one another. No one knows who this Diamond Hand is or why they're causing trouble. But somehow you become enmeshed in this drama. Are you a potential collaborator, or a pawn in the Diamond Hand's game? Sure, you may be new to the neighborhood, but the Diamond Hand underestimates you. They all do.

A Full Embrace of the Spirit of Tabletop RPG Gaming: Your stats are all represented as dice. These dice offer opportunities for drama and strategy. Items are dice. Conditions are dice. Disguises are dice. These dice are all customizable in a myriad of different ways.

Your stats are all represented as dice. These dice offer opportunities for drama and strategy. Items are dice. Conditions are dice. Disguises are dice. These dice are all customizable in a myriad of different ways. A Tight Narrative Full of Twists and Turns: Explore a dubby jazz noir mystery. You, along with your dice, will determine how it all plays out, right up to the very end.

Explore a dubby jazz noir mystery. You, along with your dice, will determine how it all plays out, right up to the very end. Choices and Consequences Aplenty: Three very different mayoral candidates offer stark points of view and personality. But their race for The Key to the City is as close as it gets.

Three very different mayoral candidates offer stark points of view and personality. But their race for The Key to the City is as close as it gets. A City of Personalities: Odd characters, each with their own agendas, perspectives, and secrets, await your arrival. Some of them might have connections to previous Cosmo D games, but knowledge of those games is not required.

Odd characters, each with their own agendas, perspectives, and secrets, await your arrival. Some of them might have connections to previous Cosmo D games, but knowledge of those games is not required. A Vibe Like No Other: Cosmo D games put a premium on head-nodding music and thick atmosphere. Moves of the Diamond Hand continues to elevate this approach.

Cosmo D games put a premium on head-nodding music and thick atmosphere. Moves of the Diamond Hand continues to elevate this approach. A Collaborative, Transparent Approach to Release: Starting with Chapter One, all players will have access to a bug reporting and feedback menu in-game. Bug fixes, balance adjustments and quality of life improvements will be ongoing and continuous.

