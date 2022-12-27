MSI Reveals New 4K/144Hz Mini LED Laptop With The Titan GT77

MSI revealed a brand new laptop this morning as they showed off the world's first 4K/144Hz Mini LED model in the Titan GT77. On the surface, a lot of what's inside this particular model is what they're using in many of their other designs, so the capabilities of the laptop aren't really in question as they're on par with what the company is making for gamers who want an option for a powerful gaming laptop. So the focus for this open is squarely on display, as they have gone out of their way to provide one of the best experiences with tech that you can't find on other models. We have more info about it below from the company as we're guessing this will be available to check out during CES 2023 next month.

"The 4K/144Hz display on Titan GT77 is powered by AUO's AmLED Mini LED technology, which promises super-bright backlighting, decent HDR performance, and a wide-enough color gamut. The peak brightness of the display is over 1000 nits, which is 2.5 times brighter compared to regular LCD, and thanks to its 1008 dimming zones, sharper image quality with less halo effect could be expected. The super-high peak brightness, along with exclusive AmLED's Adaptive Control Technology that precisely and dynamically adjust images in real-time, also brings decent HDR performance. The Titan GT77 has been certified as VESA DisplayHDR 1000 and guarantees an immersive HDR experience in game or streaming. To present as much color as possible, the display on Titan GT77 sports a super-wide 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, which perfectly meets the need for immersive gaming or entertainment. Last but not least, thanks to the MSI exclusive True Color technology, every Mini LED panel on Titan GT77 will be strictly examined before assembly and promises the most accurate color reproduction to every enthusiast around the globe."