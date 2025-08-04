Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Delightful Days, Munchlax, pokemon

Munchlax Features in New Pokémon GO Hatch Day

What do Munchlax and Moltres have in common? Both feature in Pokémon GO for August 2025 content, including a Hatch Day and the GO Pass.

Article Summary Munchlax Hatch Day arrives in Pokémon GO on August 9, 2025, with special 2 km Egg hatches and bonuses.

Players enjoy increased chances to hatch Shiny Munchlax and earn 2× Candy and 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance.

Timed Research includes free Incubator rewards and a paid $1.99 track for extra Stardust and Incubators.

Moltres headlines the August GO Pass Deluxe, plus a Lucky Trinket to guarantee Lucky Friends status.

Pokémon GO has announced Munchlax Hatch Day as well as the featured Legendary that can be earned through August's GO Pass. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Munchlax Hatch Day event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, August 9, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, August 9, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Event bonuses: The featured species, Munchlax, will hatch extremely frequently from 2 KM Eggs. Increased chance of hatching Shiny Munchlax. 2× Candy from hatching Eggs. Increased chance of receiving 2 km Eggs from spinning PokéStops. There will be an Munchlax Hatch Day Extended Bonus beginning before the event. From Thursday, August 7, at 10:00 a.m. to Saturday, August 9, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. local time, there will be 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance.

Timed Research: Trainers will be able to access two Timed Researches… one for free, and one paid. Timed Research: Event-exclusive Timed Research awarding an Incubator and 5,000 XP will be available for all who open the app during the event. Niantic notes that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Saturday, August 9, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. local time. Paid Timed Research: A $1.99 USD Timed Research can be found in the in-game shop. It will grant 2x Hatch Stardust. It will offer other bonuses if Trainers who purchase the Paid Timed Research walk 1 KM. These bonuses include: One Star Piece Two Super Incubators Niantic notes: "Please note that the paid Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with the paid Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Saturday, August 9, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. local time."

Trainers will be able to access two Timed Researches… one for free, and one paid.

In addition to Munchlax Hatch Day, Pokémon GO has announced that Moltres will be available with the GO Pass Deluxe for August, along with another Lucky Trinket. Regarding the Lucky Trinket, Niantic writes:

The Lucky Trinket will return as the final reward in this month's GO Pass Deluxe. A Lucky Trinket is a one-time-use item that can be used to turn one friend from your Friend List into a Lucky Friend. When used, the Lucky Trinket will set the status of you and your chosen friend to Lucky, even if you aren't Best Friends yet! When you're Lucky Friends with someone, the next time you trade with each other, both Pokémon will become Lucky Pokémon. After the trade, your Lucky Friend status will be cleared. This exciting item will only stay in your Item Bag for a limited time, so don't forget to use it! The Lucky Trinket earned as a part of GO Pass Deluxe: August will expire on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. local time, regardless of when you claimed it.

