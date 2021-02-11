Munna To Debut In Pokémon GO Valentine's Day 2021 Event

Niantic has announced the full details of Pokémon GO's annual Valentine's Day event for 2021. The event will see the normal focus on pink and cute Pokémon along with the debut of Munna and its evolution, Marsharna. Let's dive into the details.

The full details for the Valentine's Day event in Pokémon GO include:

The event will run from Sunday, February 14th, 2021, at 1:00 PM to Thursday, February 18th, 2021, at 8:00 PM local time.

The Unovan Pokémon Munna will be appearing in the wild. This Psychic-type can be evolved into Musharna using a Unova Stone.

Wild spawns: Nidoran♀, Nidoran♂, Plusle, Minun, Volbeat, Illumise, Luvdisc, Munna, and more… but wait until you see what Niantic ended this with. They said, and this is not a joke, "If you're lucky, you might encounter a Feebas!" If we're lucky… we may catch a Pokémon so common that it was well-known as the bane of 10KM Eggs for the better part of a year? I'd hate to see what happens to us if we're unlucky.

Another Community Day move from the past will be available in the event: When Kirlia is evolved during the event to Gardevoir or Gallade, it will Synchronoise! Be aware though that this isn't the most desirable move for either species, so you may not want to save your best Ralts or Kirlia for this purpose.

5KM Eggs: Eevee, Cleffa, Igglybuff, Togepi, Luvdisc, Munna, Woobat, and Cottonee.

Raids: Ralts, Volbeat, Illumise, Feebas, Munna, Espurr, Togetic, Espeon, Umbreon, Gardevoir, Gallade, and Alomomola. This will of course overlap with the Latios/Latias raid rotation as well. Also, it's nice to see that Munna will be available in the wild, in Eggs, and in raids. That makes it one of the more accessible new drops in some time.

Spinda with a heart pattern will be back in Field Research. No word on if it'll be Shiny.

Collection Challenge: Catching Nidoran♀, Nidoran♂, Espeon, Umbreon, Plusle, Minun, Volbeat, Illumise, Luvdisc, Latias, Latios, and Alomomola will reward Silver Pinap Berries, a Lucky Egg, and an Incubator.

In the shop: There will be a bundle of free Remote Raid Passes along with new avatar items inspired by Munna.

Bonuses: Some Friend-centric perks will be happening. Stickers exclusive to the event will be available from Gifts, there will be an increased chance at going Lucky with Friends, Pokémon traded during the event will have an increased chance of going Lucky, and the current 40KM trade range increase will remain active.