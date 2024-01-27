Posted in: Fantasy Flight Games, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Mutant Year Zero, TTRPG

Mutant Year Zero: Ad Astra Confirmed For Mid-February Release

Free League Publishing have confirmed the latest expansion for Mutant: Year Zero, Ad Astra, will be released in mid-February.

Article Summary Free League Publishing sets Mutant Year Zero: Ad Astra's release for February 13, 2024.

Ad Astra expansion is now available for pre-order at approximately $42.

The campaign includes new space gameplay rules and solar system adventure ideas.

Jens Alm pens Ad Astra, with illustrations by comic artist Kim W. Andersson.

Free League Publishing confirmed this week that they have a release date for Mutant Year Zero: Ad Astra, which will be out next month. The expansion was originally teased back in October, and at the time, we thought they might aim for a December release. But now we know the content will come out on February 13, 2024. You can currently pre-order the book through their online shop for about $42.

Mutant Year Zero – Ad Astra

Through the tiny portholes of the space capsule, you see the city hanging weightlessly beneath the stars – like a huge hanging mobile over Earth, the poisoned cradle of humanity. Drawing closer, it becomes clear that there is something wrong with this star city. You float past large holes, torn wires, and cracked satellite dishes. It seems the Apocalypse reached all the way to the heavens. Ad Astra can be played stand-alone or as a direct continuation of the Path to Eden campaign in the Mutant: Year Zero core rulebook. The campaign book also includes rules for playing Mutant: Year Zero in space and an overview of the solar system with ideas for further adventures. Ad Astra is written by Jens Alm and illustrated by Kim W. Andersson, an award-winning comic book writer and artist. His works include Love Hurts, Astrid and Alena, the latter of which was adapted into a Swedish film of the same name.

The Mutant Year Zero RPG takes you to the world after the great Apocalypse. Humanity's proud civilization has fallen. The cities are dead wastelands, winds sweeping along empty streets turned into graveyards. But life ­remains. Among the ruins, the People live. You are the heirs of humanity – but not quite human anymore. Your bodies and minds are capable of superhuman feats. You are mutants. Mutant: Year Zero is the reimagined version of the classic Swedish tabletop roleplaying game Mutant, first published in 1984.

