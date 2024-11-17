Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: Compulsion Games, South Of Midnight, Xbox Game Studios

Xbox Releases New South Of Midnight Documentary

Check out the South Of Midnight mini-documentary on YouTube, as Xbox Game Studios provides a look behind the scenes of the game

Article Summary Discover the latest Xbox documentary exploring the creation of South Of Midnight, a unique folklore-inspired game.

Watch developers detail their creative choices in story, character, and art style for this upcoming 2025 game.

Follow Hazel's journey through a Southern Gothic world with mythical creatures and magical weaving abilities.

Explore Prospero's haunting landscapes and unravel family secrets in this modern dark folktale adventure.

Xbox Game Studios, along with developer Compulsion Games, have released a new mini-documentary for the game South of Midnight. The doc goes about 30 minutes and provides you with a more in-depth look at the development of this unique game. The team showcases many of the choices they made for the story, the characters, the art style for the world it all lives in, and thoughts on how they built the game. There's some gameplay in here, but the real focus of this is showing off how it came to life. Enjoy the documentary as the game will be released sometime in 2025.

South Of Midnight

As Hazel, you will explore the mythos and encounter creatures of Southern folklore in a macabre and fantastical world. When disaster strikes her hometown, Hazel is called to become a Weaver, a magical mender of broken bonds and spirits. Imbued with these new abilities, Hazel will confront and subdue dangerous creatures, untangle the webs of her own family's shared past, and -if she's lucky – find her way to a place that feels like home.

A Dark Modern Folktale: When a hurricane rips through Prospero, Hazel is pulled into a Southern Gothic world where reality and fantasy are interwoven, and ancient creatures from folklore emerge. In this coming-of-age adventure, Hazel journeys forth to rescue her mother and delves into a haunting web of folklore and family secrets, untangling her own identity.

When a hurricane rips through Prospero, Hazel is pulled into a Southern Gothic world where reality and fantasy are interwoven, and ancient creatures from folklore emerge. In this coming-of-age adventure, Hazel journeys forth to rescue her mother and delves into a haunting web of folklore and family secrets, untangling her own identity. Confront Mythical Creatures: Wield an ancient power to restore creatures and uncover the traumas that consume them. Cast weaving magic to fight destructive Haints, explore the diverse regions of the South, and reweave the tears in the Grand Tapestry.

Wield an ancient power to restore creatures and uncover the traumas that consume them. Cast weaving magic to fight destructive Haints, explore the diverse regions of the South, and reweave the tears in the Grand Tapestry. Haunting Beauty of the Gothic South: Discover the lush, decayed county of Prospero and its locals. Experience a crafted visual style, touching storytelling, and immersive music inspired by the complex and rich history of the South.

