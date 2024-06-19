Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Code Meister, ManyDev Studio, My Museum: Treasure Hunter, PID Games

My Museum: Treasure Hunter Receives Release Date

PID Games has released a brand new trailer for My Museum: Treasure Hunter, along with the official confirmation of a release date.

New gameplay trailer showcases museum renovation and exhibit curation.

Game blends management, puzzles, and education in a museum setting.

Players inherit a museum, restore artifacts, and manage successful exhibitions.

Indie game developers Code Meister and ManyDev Studio, along with publisher PID Games, have given My Museum: Treasure Hunter a proper release date. Originally, we thought it might be out later this Summer, but in a surprise turn, the team revealed the game will be out on June 25 for PC via Steam. Along with the news came a new trailer, which you can check out above, revealing more of the gameplay and the work you'll do on your museum. Enjoy the trailer as we'll see the game released in about a week.

My Museum: Treasure Hunter

My Museum: Treasure Hunter is an educational First-Player View simulator designed for renovation fans, expeditions, management, and history enthusiasts. Restore the museum you inherited from your grandfather, revive its glory, and compete for the admiration of critics and visitors! Restore your way to glory! With its amazing renovation mechanics, numerous puzzles, and historical facts, this groundbreaking cross-genre title will let you become a star in the Museum industry. Whether you're restoring artifacts, embarking on thrilling expeditions, or organizing captivating exhibitions, this game promises an educational and adventurous experience for all history and management enthusiasts. Get ready to revive the glory of your inherited museum and compete for the admiration of critics and visitors alike!

Manage Your Own Museum: Step into the role of museum owner, face tough managerial decisions and financial struggles on your road to becoming the largest art institution!

Maintain The Building: Clean and renovate your museum; remember that a beautiful place requires constant work.

Explore Unknown Places: Go on Expeditions in remote world corners, solve the riddles, and find unique exhibits.

Restore Artifacts: Repair old or damaged artifacts in your own professional studio and make them regain their shine.

Organize Exhibition: Showcase your exhibits and organize the best exhibitions.

