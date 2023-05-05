My Summer Adventure: Memories Of Another Life Arrives On May 30th My Summer Adventure: Memories Of Another Life is set to be released at the end of the month on PC via Steam.

Indie developer Alkinoy and publisher 101Xp revealed that they will be releasing My Summer Adventure: Memories Of Another Life on May 30th. The game has been teased for a little bit, and currently has a free version of the game you can play right now on Steam. But the full version will be released at month's end. You can read more about it below and check out the latest trailer before its released.

"Maksim Laas is a simple guy from Tallinn, leading the most ordinary life with its own ups and downs. Though, admittedly, the latter have lately been somewhat more prevalent for him. After breaking up with his ex, the world has lost its usual colors for Maksim, and his life quickly grew into gray, dreary, and inescapable routine. At least that was what he thought. Because something unbelievable happened without warning: the moment Maksim dozed off for a second during a commute, he suddenly woke up in another country… in someone else's body! From this moment onward, the hero will have to live several unforgettable days as Akira Kojima (no relation to THAT Kojima) and make acquaintance with some very charming girls. Perhaps this little summer adventure will alter the protagonist's fate? Or is there more than just his future that is at stake here?