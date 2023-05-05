My Summer Adventure: Memories Of Another Life Arrives On May 30th
My Summer Adventure: Memories Of Another Life is set to be released at the end of the month on PC via Steam.
Indie developer Alkinoy and publisher 101Xp revealed that they will be releasing My Summer Adventure: Memories Of Another Life on May 30th. The game has been teased for a little bit, and currently has a free version of the game you can play right now on Steam. But the full version will be released at month's end. You can read more about it below and check out the latest trailer before its released.
"Maksim Laas is a simple guy from Tallinn, leading the most ordinary life with its own ups and downs. Though, admittedly, the latter have lately been somewhat more prevalent for him. After breaking up with his ex, the world has lost its usual colors for Maksim, and his life quickly grew into gray, dreary, and inescapable routine. At least that was what he thought. Because something unbelievable happened without warning: the moment Maksim dozed off for a second during a commute, he suddenly woke up in another country… in someone else's body! From this moment onward, the hero will have to live several unforgettable days as Akira Kojima (no relation to THAT Kojima) and make acquaintance with some very charming girls. Perhaps this little summer adventure will alter the protagonist's fate? Or is there more than just his future that is at stake here?
- A love story where your choice affects the characters' destiny! A narrative full of humor and drama where your decisions influence the rest of the story. Find out where your choice may lead you and see how it influences those around you!
- Win hearts or break them. You will meet two pretty girls, each with their own backstory, feelings, and worries. Kyoko is your friendly and kind-hearted next-door neighbor, always ready to help. Haruko is the complete opposite: she is brazen and even rude at times, leaving her true personality a mystery for the protagonist to unravel. Think carefully before you decide to open up to either one of them!
- Colorful anime scenery. A myriad of detailed backgrounds and illustrations will immerse you in the atmosphere of romantic anime and fill you with nostalgia for school days, warm summers, and adventures of the heart!